Variety to Host Global Locations Conversations at Cannes Film Festival

Variety will present four conversations centered on global incentives and filming at Cannes Film Festival at the American Pavilion on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Panelists from Spain, Hungary, Poland and Film Alula will participate in conversations moderated by Variety reporters John Hopewell, Leo Barraclough and Nick Vivarelli. The panels will highlight each of the region’s facilities, incentives, and filming community. Guests of the conversations will include producers, sales agents, distributors and creatives looking to learn about the different filming opportunities in these regions.

Juan Manuel Guimeráns from the General Secretary Spain Film Commission will speak on the Spain Location panel. Klaudia Śmieja-Rostworowska, Madants producer; Kamila Morgisz, head of film production and film project development at the Polish Film Institute; and Martin Moszkowicz, chairman of the executive board at Constantin Film will discuss production in Poland. Csaba Káel, film commissioner and chairman of the National Film Institute and Ildiko Kemeny, CEO/producer of Pioneer Stillking Films will speak about filming in Hungary. Charlene Deleon-Jones, executive director, Alula, will speak on Saudi Arabia production opportunities.

“As the leading global entertainment news media organization, we are thrilled to offer a platform to highlight the opportunities and incentives these four locations offer to studios, producers and filmmakers,” said Dea Lawrence, chief operating and marketing officer of Variety.

If you are attending the Cannes Film Festival and would like to attend Variety Global Locations, please request an invite here variety.com/cannesampav.

Conversations will be published on Variety.com after the event. Variety will be present at Cannes Film Festival in a number of additional ways including its annual Welcome to Cannes Party, a New Gen Filmmaking panel at the American Pavilion presented by Adobe and more.