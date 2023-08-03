Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil’s Mortal Media Lead Investment Round for Swaybox Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Blake Griffin and Ryan Kalil’s film and TV production company, Mortal Media, has led an investment round for animation studio Swaybox Studios, Variety has learned exclusively.

As part of the investment, Mortal Media will join Swaybox’s advisory board, while Griffin and Kalil have also put an untitled live-action/animation hybrid project into development with the studio.

Swaybox was co-founded by Theresa Andersson and Arthur Mintz in 2013 in Shreveport, Louisiana. The company has developed a new animation technology and process for film and television production, called “Momo Animation.” The technology involves a combination of three traditional animation forms: CGI animation, practical elements of stop motion, and live action real-time performance.

“We’ve been so impressed with Arthur and Theresa’s vision and long-term aspirations for the company, “ said Kalil. “Swaybox’s technology is really remarkable, but it’s the artistry of their animators, puppeteers, and craftspeople that makes Swaybox animation feel like magic.”

“Whenever we get to catch a glimpse of Swaybox’s latest animation tests, we can’t stop smiling,” Griffin said. “This investment signifies our commitment to helping the talented artists at Swaybox push boundaries and innovate these new tools for storytelling.”

Swaybox previously worked with director Peter Berg on a commercial for Super Bowl LVI in 2022 and are also working on an upcoming feature film with Matt Reeves’ production company, 6th & Idaho. Mortal Media’s recent credits include “Hello Tomorrow!” at Apple TV+ and the “White Men Can’t Jump” reboot at Hulu. They currently have projects in the works across Netflix, Paramount, FX, Disney, and more.

“We are incredibly excited to have Ryan and Blake as strategic partners,” said Mintz and Andersson-Mintz. “Their creative approach and genuine passion for animation align perfectly with ours, and their commitment to Swaybox will help us continue to explore new possibilities in the medium as we strive to build a first-class animation studio.”

During its early stages, Swaybox focused on R&D and patent acquisition. The latest funding round, led by Mortal Media, with participation from Joel Whitley and IAG Capital Partners, will enable the studio to expand its infrastructure and streamline its production pipeline demands. As Swaybox advisory board members, the Mortal Media team will actively collaborate in identifying new projects and cultivating partnerships.

Mortal Media is repped by UTA, Ziffren Brittenham, and Metro Public Relations.