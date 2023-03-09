WME Acquires BDA Sports Management, Bill Duffy to Head Agency’s Basketball Division

WME has acquired BDA Sports Management in a deal that will elevate BDA leader Bill Duffy to head of basketball representation for WME Sports.

WME invested in BDA Sports Management in 2020. The buyout unveiled Thursday brings Duffy and his operations into the WME fold. BDA at present represents such hoops stars as Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Dončić, the Toronto Raptors’ Scottie Barnes, Oklahoma City Thunders’ Chet Holmgren, the New York Knicks’ RJ Barrett, Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers and Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics.

“It is hard to name a basketball agent more respected across the league than Bill. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have him and his team fully join WME Sports as we continue this chapter of tremendous growth,” said Karen Brodkin and Josh Pyatt, co-heads of WME Sports. “BDA has been a great addition to WME Sports as a whole and we’re excited to continue building on this success.”

In his expanded role at WME Sports, Duffy will continue to work closely with Carlos Fleming, WME Sports head of basketball marketing and off-court strategy and with Joe Branch, who joined WME Sports last year as head of basketball strategy and business development. WME Sports will continue to work with BDA International on global recruiting.

“I feel as motivated as ever for this next chapter of my career leading WME Sports’ basketball division,” Duffy said. “BDA and WME Sports have worked seamlessly together the last two years and I’m eager to formalize this partnership and continue providing the best services and support to our clients throughout their careers.”

Duffy founded BDA more than 30 years ago. A former NBA player, Duffy is known for his early focus on expanding the profile of basketball stars beyond the U.S. into global markets, which are now the growth engines for the league.

WME Sports has been in expansion mode in recent years as it seeks to build a bridge for sports stars in media and entertainment. The agency powerhouse has helped establish content- and media-focused businesses for such clients as Serena Williams (Nine Two Six Productions), LeBron James (Springhill Company) and Peyton Manning (Omaha Productions).