Atari Signs With APA (EXCLUSIVE)

Atari has signed with APA for representation, Variety has learned exclusively.

The pioneering video game company will work with APA to develop projects around its best known IP in the live-action, animation, and non-scripted film and television spaces.

Atari celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. The company’s most well-known games include classics like “Pong,” “Asteroids,” “Centipede,” and “Missile Command.” Its games are available on PC, console, and mobile platforms. In addition to games, Atari’s core businesses also include consumer hardware, licensing, and Web3.

“Atari is dedicated to honoring the legacy of the brand, while building upon our decade’s long history of success,” said Atari CEO Wade Rosen. “We are thrilled to bring APA onto our team to help us expand our association with fun in gaming for generations to come.”

Rosen was named CEO of Atari in April 2021. During his tenure, the company has refocused on premium game development and publishing, releasing new titles and more content to PC, console, and streaming platforms.

Signing Atari is the latest high-profile deal for APA in recent months. Most recently, the agency entered into a partnership with publishing and podcasting house Europa Content that will see APA serve as Europa’s media rights packaging partner. APA has also hired 18 new agents since CAA’s acquisition of ICM, including 12 from ICM alone and others from UTA and CAA. Those agents have brought with them over 300 new clients including Regina Hall, Ken Jeong, Marc Maron, and Michael Cera as well as touring acts like Cypress Hill and Ms. Lauryn Hill.