Artists Den Entertainment to Premiere Fifth Season of ‘Live From My Den’ on Variety

“Live From My Den” returns for a fifth season this August.

Created by Artists Den Entertainment, the series highlights extraordinary artists as they perform from the spaces most significant to their creative processes. Each episode features a live performance, an interview with Variety and an exclusive tour of a location that inspires the artist creatively. New episodes of “Live From My Den” will premiere each week exclusively via Variety.com, beginning Friday, Aug. 11 with an exuberant performance from indie-pop quartet the Aces in New York City, where they recorded their debut album. Season 5 features a diverse lineup of artists, including Grammy-nominated rapper Chika, the post-punk band Shame and the enigmatic pop artist Ryan Beatty.

A week after the release of the band’s third album “I’ve Loved You For So Long,” the Aces played their new music for a crowd of lucky New York fans for the premiere episode of “Live From My Den” Season 5. Returning to the city gave the band an opportunity to reflect on their professional and personal journeys since their 2018 debut. They even paid a visit to their favorite Greenpoint restaurant as part of the episode.

“From explosive concert performances to intimate home studio tours, this season of ‘Live From My Den’ captures a wide range of musical experiences,” said Artists Den CEO and founder Mark Lieberman. “Our curated lineup of artists represent a diverse array of backgrounds, genres and creative styles. Artists Den’s trademark storytelling supported by Variety as our editorial partner gave us a deep look into each artist. As always, partnering with Hard Rock and Fujifilm, two leading brands in entertainment and production, enriched the production process and broadcast version. We’re especially proud of this season and are thrilled to share these seven episodes with music fans around the world.”

“We love working with ‘Live From My Den’ for a lot of reasons, but mostly because the artists seem so happy to be there that the interviews are always great, and get into great detail about the artistic process,” said Jem Aswad, Variety’s executive editor of music. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Artists Den for another season.”

Two of the seven episodes are filmed with intimate live audiences within the newly opened Hard Rock Hotel New York. Paying homage to the mecca of recording studios that once lined 48th Street, the hotel infuses music in all of its spaces and décor, including its iconic one-of-a-kind music memorabilia collection. “Hard Rock is so proud to partner with Artist’s Den once again to support these incredible artists performing on our stage at Hard Rock Hotel New York,” said Keith Sheldon, president of entertainment at Hard Rock International. “We’re honored to play a role and provide a platform for the next generation of global stars.”

“Live From My Den” features the intimate and narrative-driven storytelling that is unique to the Artists Den brand. Along with dynamic live performances, each artist answers questions drawn from their own fan communities. In the Creative Tour segment, artists offer a peek into their artistic spaces and processes, including tours of their favorite independent venues, restaurants, studios and neighborhoods.

This season, Artists Den partnered with Fujifilm North America Corporation to utilize the world’s first native digital stills camera integration for Frame.io Camera to Cloud with Fujifilm X-H2 and X-H2S during production. This integration allows videos and photos to be created on set and shared automatically to Frame.io from anywhere in the world. This technology increased collaboration and streamlined the review process between Artists Den, photographers and videographers, and artist management and publicity, bolstering the caliber of production.

Furthermore, each episode of “Live From My Den” highlights a local charity organization important to the artist, promoted via donation links and targeted messaging. Artists Den and partners are excited to give back to the community through Delivering Good, an organization uniting retailers, manufacturers, foundations and individuals to support people affected by poverty and natural disasters, and aiding global efforts in Ukraine and Afghanistan.