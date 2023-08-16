APOS Conference to Focus on Disruption, Value Creation in Asian Entertainment Industry

With the global entertainment industry still rocked by the impact of streaming, the pandemic – and Hollywood’s twin strikes – the APOS conference will next month examine disruption and the responses to it from a senior executive Asian perspective.



After being held virtually during the COVID era and then last year making a stop in Singapore, the conference itself will return to Bali, Indonesia, and be held 26-28 Sept.



Pam Kaufman, president and CEO of international at Paramount, Sakamoto Kaata, Japan content lead for Netflix, and Carlo Nohra, COO of soccer’s Saudi Pro League join the previously-announced speakers.



“This year’s summit takes place at a time when macroeconomic volatility combined with the impact of technology and growing importance of scale continues to disrupt leading Asia Pacific entertainment economies and companies in their post-pandemic phase of growth. This is leading to a sharpened focus on areas where value can be best created for consumers, advertisers and shareholders,” said Vivek Couto, managing partner at consultancy and advisory firm Media Partners Asia, which organizes the event.

“We will focus on the next stage of value creation, disruption and innovation in APAC’s $150 billion entertainment industry.”



Analysis of the subject will be broken down into: the future of streaming video; local content ecosystems and the creative economy; the advertising market; retail media; the AI opportunity; connected TV; aggregation and bundling; the engagement game; the future of connectivity; sports; movies and theatrical; and investment trends.



Confirmed speakers now: include Kelly Day (Prime Video); Yat Siu (Animoca Brands); Uday Shankar (Bodhi Tree Systems); Kevin Mayer (Candle Media); Patrick Delany (Foxtel); Sam Bright (Google Play); Javier Tebas (LALIGA); Manoj Punjabi (MD Pictures); Michael Nathanson (MoffettNathanson); René Rechtman (Moonbug Entertainment); Sakamoto Kaata (Netflix Japan); Mike Sneesby (Nine Entertainment); Pam Kaufman (Paramount); Janice Lee (ViuTV); Joe Ravitch (Raine); Carlo Nohra (Saudi Pro League); Ajit Mohan (Snap); JB Perrette (Warner Bros. Discovery).