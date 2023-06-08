Andrew Zimmern’s Intuitive Content and HotDish Productions Partner to Create Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Chef Andrew Zimmern’s Intuitive Content announced a co-production deal with branded production house HotDish Productions, to develop long-form branded content.

Intuitive Content president Patrick Weiland and HotDish’s co-founders Amy Currie and Joshua Stenseth announced the partnership this week.

“We’re whipping up a recipe that fuses our expertise in documentary-style filmmaking with HotDish’s specialization in branded capabilities,” said Weiland in a statement. “We’ve worked with brands like Marriott and Rémy Cointreau on branded content projects in the past, and we see our partnership with HotDish helping us to really expand our storytelling in the marketplace”.

“This collaboration will give brands the voice to amplify their messaging and audience engagement through content that’s as premium as anything else in the industry,” added Currie.

Stenseth said, “This is a fresh twist on tailored advertising and gives each client a much-needed seat at the table. We can’t envision better partners than Patrick and the entire creative team at Intuitive Content.”

Ahead of the partnership, Intuitive Content recently launched the series “Wild Game Kitchen” and “Feral,” and earned two Daytime Emmy nominations for “Family Dinner.” Intuitive Content produces brand-driven original television series and broadcast specials, and specializes in travel, lifestyle and food.

HotDish creates branded content for commercials, unscripted television and streaming networks. The production company also works with brands to develop strategies to increase awareness and sales. HotDish has previously worked with Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts, Burch Barrel, Acorda Therapeutics, Nature’s Fynd, Murray’s Cheese and CookUnity.