Albert Alarr Out at ‘Days of Our Lives’; Janet Drucker Elevated to Co-Executive Producer

Albert Alarr is out as executive producer of NBC’s long-running soap opera “Days of Our Lives” after a 20-year tenure as a director and producer for the show. His exit follows a misconduct investigation by “Days” producer Sony Pictures Television.

Janet Drucker, a veteran producer who has been with “Days” since 1984, has taken on his duties for leading the production of the daytime serial.

In recent weeks, the “Days” production team has been rocked by public criticism of Alarr’s management of the series and by a petition circulating among current and former “Days” actors calling for him to step down from the Corday Prods./Sony Pictures TV series. Alarr has been accused of creating a caustic environment on the set, among other allegations raised in a detailed expose published by Deadline last month.

Corday Productions’ chief Ken Corday issued a statement late Friday acknowledging the transition at the company’s cornerstone series.

Alarr served as a director for ABC soaps “General Hospital,” “All My Children” and “Port Charles” before joining “Days” in 2003.

Here is Corday’s full memo:

Dear Days Cast and Crew,

Effective immediately, Janet Drucker will be elevated to co-executive producer of Days of Our Lives, replacing Albert Alarr, who will be exiting his role.

Moving forward, we will be implementing additional HR protocols, including an increased HR presence as well as channels for reporting any concerns. It is imperative that we have a safe and inclusive workplace environment.

Production will resume, as planned, on Monday with new leadership in place. As a reminder, we still have a pre-planned hiatus set for the week of August 14th.

Sincerely,

Ken