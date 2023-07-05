Melanie Tomanov, Rep for Creators of ‘The Simpsons’ and ‘SpongeBob,’ Joins Law Firm Frankfurt Kurnit

Law firm Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz has added Melanie Tomanov as a partner in its Entertainment Group. She will be based in the firm’s Los Angeles office. Previously, Tomanov was a partner at Katten Muchin Rosenman.

Tomanov, a transactional attorney, has represented production companies, motion picture and television studios, animation studios, video game companies and tech firms. She has also worked with individual creators, writers, animation designers, producers and directors.

Her high-profile clients have included Matt Groening, creator of TV blockbuster animated series “The Simpsons”; United Plankton Pictures, the production company behind “SpongeBob SquarePants” and other shows); and film production company Legendary Entertainment (“Godzilla vs. Kong,” the “Dune” franchise).

“We are absolutely thrilled that Melanie is joining us,” said Frankfurt Kurnit Entertainment Group co-chair Andrew Hurwitz. “Melanie is a leading entertainment attorney who will be a huge asset to our entertainment clients – particularly on animation projects – and her arrival marks a significant addition to our growing Los Angeles office.”

“I could not be more delighted with joining Frankfurt Kurnit,” said Tomanov. “They have a top-tier platform for supporting entertainment industry clients. I look forward to collaborating on many new opportunities.”

Tomanov has been featured in Variety’s Legal Impact Report.

Frankfurt Kurnit provides legal services to clients in a wide range of industries and disciplines. With more than 100 lawyers in New York City and Los Angeles, the firm’s clients include Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, charitable organizations, and celebrities, artists and other individuals. In addition to working on transactional and litigation-related entertainment, advertising, and intellectual property matters, Frankfurt Kurnit has practices in commercial litigation, employment law, white collar criminal defense, corporate and tax law, charitable organizations, trusts and estates, privacy and data security, blockchain and AI technology, legal ethics and real estate.