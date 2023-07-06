Law Firm Granderson Des Rochers Taps Former Google and Universal Music Exec Jackson Abbeduto for its New Media Practice

Law firm Granderson Des Rochers (GDR) has announced that Jackson Abbeduto, formerly an exec at Google’s YouTube and Universal Music Publishing, has joined the firm’s New Media Practice as senior counsel.

Abbeduto joins a collective of former in-house attorneys, led by Elizabeth Moody, working in the arena of digital music and tapping into opportunities to create new revenue streams for artists and songwriters. In addition to licensing deals on behalf of tech companies including Roblox, Hydrow, Styngr and Wave XR, GDR has been at the forefront of the legal implications of the current AI-generated music trend – helping creators and tech companies navigate the emerging landscape and ensuring that the artists and creators are appropriately compensated.

“I have long admired Granderson Des Rochers and, particularly Liz Moody,” said Abbeduto. “The firm’s attorneys are widely considered authorities in the field; its client base is of unparalleled sophistication and profile, and the firm always delivers great results on behalf of its clients. I could not be more excited to join my new colleagues at the vanguard of entertainment law.”

Abbeduto joins GDR directly from YouTube, where he managed strategic relationships and handled licensing agreements with music publishers and performing rights organizations. Prior to that, he spent nearly a decade with Universal Music Publishing Group, helping to shape digital and new media initiatives on behalf of the publisher. At Universal, he structured and negotiated music deals with start-ups and large technology companies and worked with songwriters on digital rights issues.

“Jackson’s character and impressive in-house background are reflective of the type of talent we want at GDR,” said Moody. “Having worked with him and becoming familiar with his unique abilities and perspective, when Jackson became available, we knew we had to be opportunistic. We look forward to witnessing firsthand his contributions to our firm, to our clients, and to the future of entertainment and media law.”

Abbeduto graduated from Southwestern Law School and earned his undergraduate degree from Loyola University Chicago. GDR has often been featured in Variety’s Legal Impact Report.