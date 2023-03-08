Law Firm Cowan DeBaets Names New Co-Head of Entertainment, New L.A. Office Heads, and Promotes Partner

Things are moving fast at Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams & Sheppard. The bicoastal law firm has announced a new co-head of its entertainment practice, new co-heads in the Los Angeles office, a partner promotion, and further development of its art law group.

Caitlin S. DiMotta (above right) has joined Frederick P. Bimbler (above left) in heading up the firm’s entertainment practice. Based in Los Angeles, DiMotta joined the firm in 2021 and works with clients in all areas of development and publishing in the television, literary, comic book/graphic novel, and motion picture industries.

With almost 30 years’ experience in entertainment law, Bimbler has long advised clients in the areas of motion picture, television, theater, and performance art. His portfolio includes clients on both coasts, and he will co-head management of the firm’s Los Angeles office with partner Sarah Conley Odenkirk.

Additionally, L.A.-based Pooneh Aminian has been elevated to partner. Pooneh, who joined CDAS in 2018, counsels clients on entertainment and media law transactional matters and has negotiated deals and drafted agreements for talent and companies in scripted and unscripted television, motion pictures, digital media and videogames. She works with studios, production companies and joint ventures, primarily negotiating development and rights acquisitions. She also serves as production counsel for film and TV productions.

As the use of technology in creative industries, specifically fine art and photography, continues to evolve, and as client demand rises, Cowan DeBaets is further developing its Art Law practice group. L.A.-based Sarah Conley Odenkirk along with New York-based Nancy E. Wolff continue to co-head the group.

Both Odenkirk and Wolff have long represented artists, photographers, collectors and art institutions They now combine these efforts to advise even more clients in high-net worth transactions and litigation.

Wolff, who also co-chairs the firm’s Litigation Department, was recently appointed to the AI Task Force of the American Bar Association section of IP Law for 2022-2023. Along with Litigation Department co-head Scott Sholder, she recently co-authored a chapter for the “Chambers Copyright 2023 Global Practice Guide” on copyright implications for generative AI.

“The firm is starting off 2023 strong with a lot of great news,” stated Cowan DeBaets managing partner Kenneth Swezey. “We are excited about the leadership roles that Fred and Caitlin assume as they bring their deep bench of industry knowledge and creative vision to entertainment law. We celebrate Pooneh’s elevation… [and] as we extend our Art Law focus, Nancy and Sarah remain on the forefront of developments as they guide clients through the creative and technology changes which have widely impacted art law and creative industries.”

The recent changes come on the wake of the departure of partners and entertainment practice co-chairs Briana Hill and Simon Pulman, who left Cowan DeBaets to join another firm.