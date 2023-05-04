U.K. Writers Told They Can Work on Pre-Existing Streamer Projects But Can’t Secure New Work During WGA Strike

After several writers told Variety they’ve been frustrated about the lack of clarity around the rules for projects set up with the U.K. branches of “struck” companies like Disney or Netflix, but aren’t covered by WGA terms, the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain has attempted to clarify the rules of play.

On Thursday, the WGGB emailed members and provided an update on its website FAQ section, and all signs seem to indicate that “pre-existing” projects can continue, but new work for the U.K. subsidiaries of “struck” companies will be discouraged.

One question reads: “I am currently partway through a series/contract with a U.K.-based U.S. producer who is a WGA MBA signatory company — what should I do?”

The WGGB response reads: “If your contract was made under U.K. law and you were already under contract at the time the strike was called, you should continue to work normally and comply with the terms of your contract. Pre-existing work in the U.K. is not considered struck work by the WGA.”

The WGGB has also updated its definition of what constitutes a “struck” company as such: “Streaming companies such as Netflix, Disney, Amazon, Apple are all considered to be struck companies in the U.S. Before taking new work with any of these companies or any U.K. company allied to a U.S. company, you should contact the WGGB for advice.”

The new rules effectively rule out British writers taking on any new work for the U.K. subsidiaries of companies like Netflix, Disney or Apple — but it’s still not entirely clear.

As multi-national businesses like Netflix and Disney have grown their local productions in recent years, many British writers who are also WGA members have ended up working for their U.K. subsidiaries under WGGB terms rather than WGA terms. Since strike action was called earlier this week, many have faced pressure to walk away.

“International members haven’t had any say in the WGA strike and we’re not allowed to strike because our union hasn’t voted to strike,” said one up-and-coming writer. “But if we have a contract and [a ‘struck’ company is involved], but it’s based in the U.K., am I breaching my contract if I act in solidarity? We’ve been made to feel like scabs.”

The updated guidance — which is believed to be the result of the WGGB’s negotiations with the WGA — provide some clarity on the rules of play for British writers, but still leaves wider questions about a writer’s ability to take on new work during strike action.

The WGGB was quick to throw its full support behind the WGA on Tuesday, instructing its 3,000-odd membership to halt work on projects within the jurisdiction of the American union.

More to come.