Warner Bros. Discovery EMEA Boss Priya Dogra to Exit After 14 Years

Warner Bros. Discovery EMEA boss Priya Dogra is leaving the company after almost 14 years.

Dogra, a well-respected industry veteran, served as president and managing director of EMEA since the 2022 merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia, having previously held a similar role for WarnerMedia that also covered Asia, excluding China.

Based in London, Dogra has been responsible for integrating and operating the Discovery and WarnerMedia International orgs across the region. Going forward, Variety understands that the company’s EMEA leadership will report directly into Gerhard Zeiler, Warner Bros. Discovery president of international.

In an internal memo to staff, seen by Variety, Zeiler notes: “Priya has been a key partner to me and has been instrumental in many important developments at our company during her tenure. Priya is a hugely popular leader and is familiar to many of you, having been with us for nearly 14 years, during which time she has made a significant and lasting impact.”

Dogra first joined WarnerMedia in 2009 as director of mergers and acquisitions, and rose in the ranks within the department. In 2018, she was appointed executive VP of strategy and corporate development, and in 2020, she was named president of WarnerMedia EMEA and Asia. Dogra previously worked for seven years at Citigroup, where she was VP of media and telecom investment banking.

“Priya has shepherded the business through several organizational changes proving herself a strategic and empathetic leader,” wrote Zeiler. “Managing the EMEA business has required working closely with multiple stakeholders across the organisation and Priya has fostered a collaborative culture focused on driving company-wide success.”

Dogra’s departure comes just weeks after the exit of Robert Blair, president of international TV distribution, who left the company after 25 years. Like Dogra, Blair’s role is also not being replaced.

Read Zeiler’s full memo below:

Dear all,

As we continue to evolve our company in response to significant changes in our industry, Priya Dogra and I have mutually agreed that she will leave WBD later this year. As you know, Priya has served as President & Managing Director, EMEA for Warner Bros. Discovery since the merger last year, having previously held a similar role for WarnerMedia.

I appreciate this news will come as a surprise to many, especially because Priya has been a key partner to me and has been instrumental in many important developments at our company during her tenure. Priya is a hugely popular leader and is familiar to many of you, having been with us for nearly 14 years, during which time she has made a significant and lasting impact. Priya held several vital roles during her time with us including Head of Mergers & Acquisitions for Time Warner and Head of Strategy and Corporate Development for WarnerMedia.

I have known Priya since I joined Turner in 2012 and she is a world-class executive, whose knowledge of our industry, and especially the international media landscape, is extraordinary. She is as much an expert in the commercial side of our business as she is passionate and knowledgeable about content.

I want to take this moment to give my sincere thanks to Priya for her exceptional and unwavering leadership, professionalism and dedication which has driven the success of our incredible network and streaming brands, TV series, films, and games, delivering growth in a complex and continuously changing region.

Priya has shepherded the business through several organisational changes proving herself a strategic and empathetic leader. Managing the EMEA business has required working closely with multiple stakeholders across the organisation and Priya has fostered a collaborative culture focused on driving company-wide success.

She has also been a brilliant partner to me, and I know many of you will join me in that sentiment. I’m truly thankful for everything Priya has done for our company, and we will miss her dearly.

Going forward, the EMEA leadership team will report directly to me.

Gerhard