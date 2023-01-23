Time’s Up U.K. Not Affected by U.S. Closure, Vows to Keep Fighting Harassment in Creative Industries (EXCLUSIVE)

Time’s Up U.K., the international branch of anti-harassment organization Time’s Up, will not be affected by the closure of its U.S. counterpart, a rep has confirmed to Variety.

In a statement, the U.K. org confirmed it will continue operating and “continues to be focused on those interventions which shift culture in film and TV.”

A rep for Time’s Up U.K. also confirmed it had no plans to change its name.

On Saturday, the U.S.-based branch of Time’s Up, which was formed in the wake of the 2017 #MeToo movement, announced it was set to cease operations this week. The org has been plagued by controversy almost since its inception in 2018.

In 2019, inaugural CEO Lisa Borders resigned following sexual assault allegations involving her son. Two years later, in 2021, another CEO, Lisa Tchen, resigned following accusations that she had intervened to stop staff from publicly supporting a woman who had accused former New York governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. Months later, the org announced it was laying off most of its staff and planning a major “reset” that never ultimately happened.

Time’s Up U.K. was founded just over a month after its U.S. counterpart, ahead of the 2018 BAFTA Awards, but has managed to steer clear of the missteps witnessed across the pond. Instead, Time’s Up U.K. has been integral in the launch of the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA), alongside BAFTA, the BFI and Creative U.K. Among the powers the CIISA has been endowed with are the ability to offer victims confidential advice, mediation services and even the ability to investigate complaints. It is set to launch in 2024.

“Time’s Up U.K. as an independent U.K. charity has always been a separate legal entity from Time’s Up in the U.S. and is unaffected by this closure,” a spokesperson told Variety.

“Whilst we are saddened to hear this news [of Time’s Up ceasing operations in the U.S.], our work remains and continues to be focused on those interventions which shift culture in film and TV. A priority is the progression of the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA), a new organization being formed to prevent and tackle bullying and harassment right across creative industries. U.K. theatre recently joined the film and TV sectors in expressing support for the CIISA, with music expected to follow suit in the coming months. The purpose of CIISA is to uphold and improve standards of behaviour across the creative industries by providing services, insight, research, policy, influence and advocacy.”

The spokesperson continued: “Alongside this major initiative is building on the progress made to date with our partners, including supporting Can’t Buy My Silence, a campaign committed to end the misuse of NDAs [non-disclosure agreements] to buy victims’ silence, working with Rights of Women to grow their free legal advice service for women experiencing sexual harassment at work and continuing to ensure that intimacy coordinators are used to ensure sets are safe in the creation of intimate content and much more. We have no plans to change our name.”

Time’s Up U.K.’s board is led by director Ade Rawcliffe, who is also group director of diversity and inclusion at public service broadcaster ITV, with Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, lawyer turned producer Heather Rabbatts, agency boss Jenne Casarotto, 42 co-founder Kate Buckley, social justice advocate Marai Larasi, director Susanna White and lawyer Val Cazalet rounding out the board.