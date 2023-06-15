Qatar FIFA World Cup, Rio Olympics Organizer Balich Wonder Studio Acquired by Banijay

Banijay has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in live entertainment player Balich Wonder Studio.

Founded in 2013, Milan-based Balich is credited for the organization of the highest number of Olympic Games Ceremonies in the world and other events including the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup; Pan American Games ceremonies in Perù 2019 and Chile 2023; 2016 Rio Olympic Games ceremonies; and 2014 Sochi Olympic Games closing and Paralympic Games ceremonies. It has also delivered a range of exclusive events for top brands including Louis Vuitton, Formula 1, Ferrari, Dolce & Gabbana, UEFA, MSC, Maserati, Bulgari, IWC, Azimut Benetti and many others.

The live entertainment group has also been involved in several public destination developments, creating resident and water shows, immersive experiences and landmark icons like the symbol of World Expo – the Tree of Life, and the Whale Shark, a 30-meter symbol suspended in Doha in 2022 to represent the country’s focus on preserving its natural environment. It has offices in Europe and the Middle East.

Balich Wonder Studio posted revenues of €315 million ($341 million) in 2022. The company’s leadership team includes founders Marco Balich, Gianmaria Serra and Simone Merico, the CEO Stefano Core and Carolina Dotti and Valentina Saluzzi, partner and luxury experts.

Marco Bassetti, CEO, Banijay, said: “Complementary to us in its ambition and entrepreneurialism, Balich has risen to be top of its game in the live-event space, and via this acquisition, there is huge potential for further pioneering growth. We feel fortunate the team chose to partner with us on this trailblazing move and can already see how together we can build additional creative and commercial synergies, to cement the collective as a media and entertainment powerhouse. In marrying our businesses, we will create a unique universe of globally-spanning premium content, and the world’s most-watched ceremonies and illustrious events – ultimately, a one-stop-shop for creativity.”

Marco Balich, chair, Balich Wonder Studio, added: “We are glad that a world-class player like Banijay has chosen a committed creative team with the ambition to become the world’s most prestigious live entertainment group. Together we feel empowered to accelerate this journey. We share the passion for creativity, the ability to create exceptional content and spread emotions, culture, and beauty as pillars for a better world. Today, after 10 years of extraordinary growth, we look forward to an exciting future and we are happy to continue inspiring wonder around the world.”

The acquisition is expected to close in the coming months.