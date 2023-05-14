U.K.’s National Film and Television School Launches Scholarship in Memory of Publicist Lesley Land

The U.K.’s National Film and Television School (NFTS) has launched a scholarship in memory of Channel 4 publicist Lesley Land.

Land, a highly regarded publicist who worked for Channel 4, died unexpectedly last December at the age of 41. She was honored during the in memoriam segment at Sunday night’s BAFTA TV awards.

Her parents Anita and Brook Land have now joined together with Channel 4 and NFTS to create the Lesley Land Scholarship, which will enable participants to study for two years on the school’s MA course in marketing, distribution and sales. The Lands will fund the scholarship, which will support the course tuition fees.

The masters is comprised of specialist modules that will train participants in entertainment press and publicity. Former alumni of the course have gone on to work at a range of well-known entertainment companies including BFI, Film4, and Warner Bros. Discovery. Applications for the scholarship are now open, with the first successful student set to start the course in Jan. 2024.

As well as Channel 4, Land had worked at Sky, The Outside Organisation, Taylor Herring and Planet Hollywood, delivering campaigns for a plethora of film and TV shows. One of the last projects she worked on was David Baddiel’s documentary “Jews Don’t Count,” which was particularly close to her heart.

“We are delighted to endow this scholarship in our darling Lesley’s memory,” said Anita and Brook Land. “The NFTS is a fantastic establishment and is the perfect place to honor what she achieved in her all too short life.”

Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon added: “Lesley was much-loved member of the Channel 4 family and is sorely missed by her many, many friends and colleagues both here and throughout the industry. The Lesley Land Scholarship is a wonderfully fitting tribute to a warm, kind and brilliantly talented young woman who had more impact on people’s lives than she could have ever realised.”