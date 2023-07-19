Kevin Spacey Is a Man ‘Used to Getting His Own Way,’ Prosecutor Claims in Closing Arguments

×
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: Actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court on June 28, 2023 in London, England. The Oscar-winning US Actor is charged with 12 counts of sexually assaulting four men in the UK between 2005 and 2013. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Kevin Spacey’s trial for sexual assault in London, U.K. is drawing to a close.

Christine Agnew KC, the barrister for the prosecution, is giving a closing statement to the jury. She suggested that Spacey is “a man who is used to getting his own way, used to being able to talk his way out of a situation.”

She also said that the allegations against the actor – which include numerous counts of groping and one count of performing oral sex – were not just “a kiss or a touch or a fleeting grab of the crotch” but violated the alleged victims’ bodily autonomy.

Spacey is facing charges of sexual assault against four men. He has denied all the charges.

More to come…

