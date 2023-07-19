Kevin Spacey Is a Man ‘Used to Getting His Own Way,’ Prosecutor Claims in Closing Arguments

Kevin Spacey’s trial for sexual assault in London, U.K. is drawing to a close.

Christine Agnew KC, the barrister for the prosecution, is giving a closing statement to the jury. She suggested that Spacey is “a man who is used to getting his own way, used to being able to talk his way out of a situation.”

She also said that the allegations against the actor – which include numerous counts of groping and one count of performing oral sex – were not just “a kiss or a touch or a fleeting grab of the crotch” but violated the alleged victims’ bodily autonomy.

Spacey is facing charges of sexual assault against four men. He has denied all the charges.

