Kevin Spacey Trial: Jury Begins Deliberations on U.K. Sexual Assault Charges

Kevin Spacey’s fate now lies with 12 members of the British public.

Five weeks after the “House of Cards” actor’s trial for sexual assault first began at Southwark Crown Court in London, the jury has retired to consider the verdict.

On Monday morning Judge Wall, who has been presiding over the case, walked jurors through all the evidence they had heard over the last month to help refresh their memories.

Since the trial first began on June 28, the jury has heard from four men who have each accused Spacey of sexual or indecent assault between 2004 and 2013, as well as from their friends and family. They also heard from witnesses for the defense, including Spacey himself as well as Elton John and David Furnish, who testified as to Spacey’s presence at their annual White Tie and Tiara ball, plus numerous character witnesses, including Spacey’s niece.

Numerous photographs and documents have also been put before the jury, including Spacey’s telephone and travel records.

Last week, Christine Agnew KC, barrister for the prosecution, and Patrick Gibbs KC, Spacey’s barrister, gave their closing statements.

Agnew told the jury the case was “about power and taking advantage of that power.”

Gibbs, meanwhile, urged the jury to be “sure” before deciding on a verdict. “If you’re sure that he’s guilty you’ll convict him. And if you’re anything less than sure it will be your duty — it might even be your pleasure — to find him not guilty.”

The jury will now have to consider eight charges, including indecent assault, sexual assault and, the most serious charge, “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity,” which carries a potential life sentence.

Spacey has maintained his innocence throughout. He described two of the sexual encounters as consensual, a third as a “clumsy pass” which he later attempted to apologize for and the fourth he has denied entirely.