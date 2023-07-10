Kevin Spacey Alleged Victim ‘Woke Up to Actor Sexually Assaulting Him,’ U.K. Court Hears

One of Kevin Spacey’s alleged victims woke up in the actor’s flat to find Spacey sexually assaulting him, a U.K. court heard today.

The fourth and final alleged victim gave evidence on Monday morning via a pre-recorded police interview video.

In the video, he described how he had written to Spacey hoping to connect with the actor in 2008. The complainant said he remembered after sending the letter he unexpectedly received a telephone call from Spacey inviting him for a drink.

“I said ‘fuck off’ because I thought it was a friend taking the mick,” the alleged victim told police. Once he realized the call was real, he said, he felt “starstruck” and immediately agreed to meet him later that day.

Spacey suggested the alleged victim meet him at Waterloo and the actor arrived with his dog in tow. They began walking but the complainant said he immediately thought it was unusual that they seemed to be walking towards a residential area rather than bars and restaurants. They ended up outside Spacey’s apartment and the actor suggested they go upstairs, to which the complainant agreed.

Once inside, Spacey offered the man a beer and they ate some leftover pizza and smoked a joint. At some point the complainant said Spacey opened his arms, motioning for the complainant to give him a hug.

“I thought it was kind of weird,” the alleged victim told police. “I didn’t know [him] well enough to be hugging them on the sofa.”

