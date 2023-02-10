Independent Talent MD Lyndsey Posner Exits to Set Up Consultancy (EXCLUSIVE)

Lyndsey Posner, managing director of U.K. talent agency Independent Talent, has exited the company to set up her own consultancy.

Posner will now head up LAP Media, a media advisory consultancy, which she launched last month. In her new venture she will continue to consult for Independent Talent as well as a handful of other clients.

Posner has been a managing director at Independent since 1998. Before that she worked at Chrysalis Films, where she was also managing director and was head of business affairs for Paramount Pictures in the U.K. Her experience also includes stints at Enigma Productions, where she was executive director, and Columbia Pictures, where she rose from VP of business affairs to executive VP worldwide for business affairs.

Variety understands the decision to step back from Independent Talent was made as part of a post-COVID desire to reduce her workload

Posner’s move comes amid a turbulent time for agencies in the U.K., with few truly independent companies now left after UTA acquired Curtis Brown. A number of U.S. agencies have also opened London offices.

Independent Talent, which counts Sophie Turner, Elisabeth Moss and Bill Nighy among its illustrious talent roster, was founded by Duncan Heath and Hilary Dwyer in the 1970s. In the 1980s and 1990s it became part of ICM Partners before Heath returned the agency to independence via a management buyout in 2002. Heath remains chairman.

Posner and Independent Talent declined to comment on the move. Independent Talent did not confirm whether they plan to appoint a new managing director.