Film and TV Charity CEO Alex Pumfrey Steps Down

Alex Pumfrey, CEO of the Film and TV Charity, is stepping down after almost six years in the role.

She will remain at the organization through the end of May. An interim CEO will be announced in due course.

Pumfrey has been CEO of the organization since 2017, where she has re-focused the charity’s efforts on mental health and wellbeing support in addition to financial and later life support, for example launching a 24-hour help line, setting up a mental health taskforce and publishing guidance such as the Whole Picture Toolkit to ensure mentally healthy productions.

During her tenure, the charity also raised over £6 million ($7.1 million) to support film and TV professionals through the pandemic and grown its client base from 500 to more than 10,000 per year.

“It has been the greatest privilege to lead the transformation of the Film and TV Charity and see the team’s phenomenal work make our reach and impact soar,” said Pumfrey. “Working in a purpose-driven organisation amongst amazing colleagues is a huge pleasure, and I want to pay tribute to their achievements, since it truly is teamwork. My mission when I arrived in 2017 was to secure the charity’s relevance, impact and financial sustainability – and I will leave satisfied in a job done, but also excited that there is so much more thecCharity will go on achieve in its future.”

Interim chair of the charity’s Board of Trustees, Andrew Wilson-Mouasher, said: “Over the last six years Alex has led the transformation of the charity, working with the team and the Board to develop the strategy to 2030. As the organisation faces into its hundredth year, it is now far better equipped to meaningfully help those working behind the scenes in film, TV, and cinema with the challenges and barriers they face, and the strategy that Alex and her team are now implementing means it is well-placed to continue to meet those needs over the next hundred years. I would like to pay tribute to her tireless hard work, robust spirit, and to her compassion – she won’t be easy to replace but I, and all of the charity’s trustees, wish her the very best for the future.”

The charity is currently recruiting a chair of trustees, with applications accepted from March 6. The new chair will then be expected to lead the recruitment for Pumfrey’s permanent replacement.