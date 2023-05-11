European Writers Stage Solidarity Protest Outside Motion Picture Association’s Brussels HQ

Writers have staged a protest outside the Motion Picture Association of America’s (MPAA) European headquarters in solidarity with the WGA.

A number of writers including Jennifer Davidson, the chair of Writers Guild of Ireland, and “Blasts From the Past” writer and director Hugh Farley participated in the protest in Brussels on Thursday evening, where it is understood the MPAA were holding a “social event for industry reps and friends,” according to a source.

“What else are you going to do when you’re in Brussels with a bunch of writers guilds?!” Davidson tweeted along with photos and videos of the gathering.

What else are you going to do when you’re in Brussels with a bunch of writers guilds?! @ScreenwritersEU @WritersGuildIRL standing strong with @WGAWest #wgastrong #fsestrong pic.twitter.com/ojDhWW0VNQ — Jennifer Davidson (@DavidsonJenn) May 11, 2023

The protest was organized by the Federation of Screenwriters in Europe, an umbrella organization representing associations, guilds and unions of audiovisual writers across Europe. Members include Britain’s WGGB, France’s Guilde Française des Scénaristes and Italy’s Writers Guild Italia.

At least a dozen protestors seemed to be present outside the MPAA’s EMEA offices in Brussels holding placards printed with the slogan “I stand with the WGA” and “FSE stands with American Screenwriters.”

Members of the MPAA include Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Netflix Studios, Warner Bros. Entertainment, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Universal.

Most international writers organizations have come out in support of the WGA, who are currently on strike amid negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The WGA has also urged writers abroad to avoid taking on new work for struck companies, even where those writers are not members of the Guild.

Pictured top: WGA members protesting in L.A. on May 8