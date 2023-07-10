Disney Archive Exhibition Set to Open in London Ahead of Centenary Anniversary

The largest ever exhibition of Disney archives is set to go on display in London, U.K. in time for the Mouse House’s one hundredth anniversary this fall.

Disney100: The Exhibition opens on Oct. 13 at London’s ExCel center following stops in Philadelphia and Germany.

It will give fans a chance to get up close and personal with original art, artefacts, props, costumes, reprographics, memorabilia and interactive installations from Disney’s hundred years of movie-making.

The exhibition, which took four years to plan and assemble, will start from Disney’s earliest efforts, including 1937’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” to recent releases such as “Encanto” as well as incorporating other Disney-owned brands including Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel and even Disney’s parks and resorts.

The 20,000 foot showcase will be divided into ten galleries, including:

“Where Do the Stories Come From?” which will feature the prop storybook from the opening scene of “Snow White” and the glass slipper from the 2015 re-make of “Cinderella,”

“The Illusion of Life,” which includes original artwork from “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” and Emma Stone’s red dress from “Cruella”

“The Spirit of Adventure and Discovery,” which will include exhibits from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel including Iron Man’s helmet and other treasures; and

“Your Disney World: A Day in the Parks” which will feature vehicles from “Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride” and a model of Hong Kong Disneyland’s castle.

Tickets for the exhibition go on sale July 18, with a waitlist launching on July 11. Fans who visit on Oct. 16 – Disney’s actual anniversary – will enjoy an extended opening and automatic VIP upgrade.

“We are incredibly excited to bring this fantastic exhibition to London,” said Becky Cline, director of the Walt Disney Archives. “We can’t wait for guests in the U.K. to experience their favourite Disney stories, characters, and attractions in new and immersive ways as we celebrate all the wonderful worlds of Disney.”