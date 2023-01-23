Casting Directors’ Guild U.K. Awards 2022: Nominations Include ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Slow Horses’

The Casting Directors’ Guild U.K. have unveiled the nominees for the 2023 CDG Casting Awards, with “House of Gucci,” “Spencer” and “Slow Horses” among the titles in the line-up.

The awards, which are presented in partnership with U.K. casting portal Spotlight, cover films, television, theater and commercials. Productions which premiered between Sept. 1 2021 and Aug. 31 2022 were eligible to enter. Nominees were selected by the CDG, who will now also pick the winners.

Set to take place in London on Feb. 22, the list of presenters and hosts will be announced shortly.

CDG co-chairs Sam Jones and Rebecca Wright said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating our fifth annual CDG Awards and once again we are delighted to be back in the room acknowledging our members’ wonderfully diverse and brilliant work. It has been an incredible year for television, film and theatre. We can’t wait to announce our winners and we now have 11 awards; new for this year are the awards for Best Children’s Casting and for Contribution to Casting. Huge congratulations in advance to the winners and to all our nominees”.

Best Casting in a Commercial

Alzheimer’s Society, “It’s Not Called Getting Old” – Sue Odell

Coca Cola Christmas, “Real Magic” – Michael Cox & Thom Hammond

Macmillan, “Whatever You Need” – Anna McAuley

Vets4Pets, “Thank You” – Claire Curry

NHS, “We are the NHS” – Heather Basten

Best Casting in a Limited or Single Series

“A Very British Scandal” – Sarah Crowe & Xanthe Spencer-Davidson

“Anatomy of a Scandal” – Lucy Bevan & Emily Brockmann, Katie Brydon (associate)

“Landscapers” – Nina Gold & Lucy Amos

“Showtrial” (BBC) – Daniel Edwards, Lucy Allen (associate), Catherine Garlick & Tom Payne (assistants)

“This is Going to Hurt” – Nina Gold & Martin Ware

Best Casting in Musical Theatre (Inside M25)

“101 Dalmatians,” Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre – Jill Green, Nicholas Hockaday (assistant), Verity Naughton (child casting)

“Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club” – Stuart Burt

“Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical,” Lyric Theatre – Pippa Ailion & Natalie Gallacher

“Legally Blonde,” Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre – Natalie Gallacher, Richard Johnston (associate casting director)

“Oklahoma!,” Young Vic – Jacob Sparrow

“Spring Awakening,” Almeida Theatre – Pippa Ailion & Natalie Gallacher, Katherine Skene & Richard Johnston (assistants)

Best Casting in a TV Comedy Series

“Big Boys” – Rachel Sheridan (series casting), Nadira Seecoomar (taster pilot)

“Cheaters” – Catherine Willis, Jessica Mescall (associate)

“Sex Education” (Season 3) – Lauren Evans

“Ten Percent” – Rachel Freck, Ceri Bedingfield (associate)

“The Outlaws” (Seasons 1 and 2) – Amy Hubbard, Amy Jackson & Heidi Lawry

Best Casting in a TV Drama Series

“Bad Sisters” – Nina Gold & Lucy Amos

“Heartstopper” – Daniel Edwards, Lucy Allen (associate), Tom Payne & Catherine Garlick (assistants)

“House of the Dragon” – Kate Rhodes-James, Gordon Cowell & Gabriella Summer Wolf (associates)

“Sherwood” – Victor Jenkins, Seth Mason (associate), Paushali Banik & Laura Macfadden (assistants)

“Slow Horses” (Season 1) – Nina Gold, Kate Bone (associate)

Best Casting in an Independent Film

“Ali & Ava” – Shaheen Baig

“Boiling Point” – Carolyn McLeod, Matt Sheppard (assistant)

“Brian & Charles” – Catherine Willis

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” – Amy Hubbard, Olivia Laydon (associate)

“Pirates” – Shaheen Baig, Jonny Boutwood (associate)

Best Casting in a Film

“Belfast” – Lucy Bevan & Emily Brockmann, Katie Brydon (associate)

“House of Gucci” – Kate Rhodes-James, Gordon Cowell & Gabriella Summer Wolf (associates)

“No Time to Die” – Debbie McWilliams & Jemima McWilliams

“Spencer” – Amy Hubbard, Olivia Laydon & Heidi Lawry (associates)

“The Lost Daughter” – Kahleen Crawford, Carla Morris (assistant)

Best Casting in Regional Theatre

“Crazy For You,” Chichester Festival Theatre – Jill Green

“East is East,” Birmingham Rep, National Theatre and Chichester Festival Theatre – Stuart Burt, Olivia Barr (associate)

“Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World,” U.K. Tour – Rosie Pearson & James Pearson

“Into the Woods,” Theatre Royal Bath and Scenario Two Ltd – David Grindrod

“Rock / Paper / Scissors,” Sheffield Theatres – Christopher Worrall, Stuart Burt (casting consultant)

Best Casting in Theatre (Inside M25)

“Jerusalem,” Apollo Theatre – Amy Ball & Arthur Carrington

“Our Generation,” National Theatre and Chichester Festival Theatre – Charlotte Sutton

“Red Pitch,” Bush Theatre – Heather Basten

“The Normal Heart,” National Theatre (Olivier) – Alastair Coomer

“To Kill a Mockingbird,” Gielgud Theatre – Serena Hill

Best Child Casting

“Belfast” – Lucy Bevan & Emily Brockmann, Katie Brydon (associate)

“Bugsy Malone The Musical,” U.K. Tour – Verity Naughton, Nicholas Hockaday (assistant)

“Frozen The Musical,” Theatre Royal Drury Lane – Verity Naughton, Nicholas Hockaday (assistant)

“My Name is Leon” – Aisha Bywaters

“School of Rock The Musical,” U.K. Tour – Verity Naughton, Nicholas Hockaday (assistant)