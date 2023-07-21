Brian Cox, Rob Delaney to Speak at London Rally in Support of SAG-AFTRA Strike

“Succession” star Brian Cox and “Catastrophe’s” Rob Delaney are among the confirmed speakers at a London rally in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

U.K. actors union Equity revealed plans earlier this week for two major demonstrations on Friday in solidarity with the actors strike. Twin rallies will take place at noon local time in London’s Leicester Square and in Manchester’s Media City.

Speakers so far scheduled for the London rally include Cox and Delaney as well as “The Pact” and “Alex Rider” star Rakie Ayola, Equity general secretaries Paul W. Fleming and Lynda Rooke, and Bectu boss Philippa Childs. Member of Parliament John McDonnell is also set to speak.

Many British actors are expected to attend the demonstration in support of their American counterparts. Those so far confirmed include “Mission: Impossible 7” actor Simon Pegg, “No Time to Die” star Naomie Harris, “The Crown’s” Imelda Staunton and “Downton Abbey” actors Jim Carter and Penelope Wilton. Andy Serkis, Hayley Atwell, Golda Rosheuvel and David Oyelowo were also in attendance. Far more are likely to show up, given the strong solidarity in recent months for fellow actors across the pond. As previously reported by Variety, many of the issues at the center of the U.S. actors strike — streaming residuals, artificial intelligence and self-taping being of principal concern — are also prevalent in the U.K.

In the wake of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Equity was quick to emerge with guidance for its 50,000 members. However, the union made it abundantly clear that although it stands in solidarity with its U.S. counterpart, it’s not legally allowed to follow suit with strike action.

“If Equity encourages anyone to join the strike or not cross a picket line, Equity itself will be acting unlawfully and hence liable for damages or an injunction,” the union said last week.

The org explained that due to existing anti-trade union laws in the U.K., “SAG-AFTRA members currently working under an Equity U.K. collective bargaining agreement should continue to report to work.”

The rallies on Friday are open to Equity members, performing artists, trade union members, press, and “anyone who wishes to show solidarity with striking SAG-AFTRA workers.”

Equity is the 12th largest trade union in the U.K., and represents actors, singers, dancers, designers, directors, stage managers and voice artists, among others.