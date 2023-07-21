Brian Cox Says ‘We Have to Stop’ AI at Equity Rally in Support of SAG-AFTRA: ‘No One Is Exempt From This’

British acting talent turned out en masse in London’s Leicester Square on Friday to support an Equity rally for the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“Succession” star Brian Cox and “Catastrophe’s” Rob Delaney were among the speakers at the London rally, along with “The Pact” and “Alex Rider” star Rakie Ayola, Equity general secretaries Paul W. Fleming and Lynda Rooke and Bectu boss Philippa Childs. Actors in attendance included “Mission: Impossible 7” actors Simon Pegg and Hayley Atwell, “No Time to Die” star Naomie Harris, David Oyelowo, Andy Serkis, “The Crown’s” Imelda Staunton, “Downton Abbey” actors Jim Carter and Penelope Wilton.

During his speech, Cox focused on the impact AI could have on the acting business, sharing an anecdote from a friend who is in negotiations on a new TV show.

“He was told in no un-firm terms that they would keep his image and do what the fuck they like with it,” Cox said. “Now that is a completely unacceptable position, and that is the position that we should be fighting against, because that is the worst aspect. The wages are one thing, but the worst aspect is the whole idea of AI and what AI can do to us.”

Cox added in an impassioned tone: “This is going to happen to everybody. No one is exempt from this. If you’re on a film, on a movie, on a TV show: that’s where they’ll get you. And that’s what we have to stop!”

Meanwhile, Delaney compared the AMPTP to toddlers, joking that “you gotta show ’em, you gotta say ‘No.'” But Delaney was confident that the actors will win in negotiations, saying: “It won’t be easy. We gotta strike, we gotta withhold our labor. I’d rather be on the set of the film that I was on that got shut down to do this, and it’s so funny that they can’t have sympathy strikes because I’m on a SAG film shooting at Pinewood, shut down, can’t go to work, but I get to come here and meet you nice folks. We’re gonna get our win, we’re gonna get our tiny little slice of the pie, the pie that we made up the recipe for and wrote the cookbook for.”

U.K. actors union Equity revealed plans earlier this week for two major demonstrations on Friday in solidarity with the actors strike. Twin rallies took place in London as well as in Manchester’s Media City. They come just over a month after the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain — which has just 2,600 members compared to Equity’s 50,000 — organized its own Leicester Square protest in support of the WGA Strike.

Strike action by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA has received extensive support from British writers and actors, many of whom are affected by the same primary concerns that have been in the crosshairs of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP): streaming residuals and artificial intelligence, as well as self-taping.

In the wake of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Equity was quick to emerge with guidance for its members. However, the union made it abundantly clear that although it stands in solidarity with its U.S. counterpart, it’s not legally allowed to follow suit with strike action. (The same, in fact, goes for the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain.)

“If Equity encourages anyone to join the strike or not cross a picket line, Equity itself will be acting unlawfully and hence liable for damages or an injunction,” the union said last week.

The org explained that due to existing anti-trade union laws in the U.K., “SAG-AFTRA members currently working under an Equity U.K. collective bargaining agreement should continue to report to work.”

Effectively, what’s mattered more with the actors strike is whether a contract is under Equity or SAG-AFTRA rather than an actor’s union membership(s). Due to such legalities, work has managed to continue in the U.K. on shows such as “House of the Dragon.” Elsewhere in Europe, Sky and Peacock’s “Day of the Jackal” has also managed to keep filming.

Equity is the 12th largest trade union in the U.K., and represents actors, singers, dancers, designers, directors, stage managers and voice artists, among others.