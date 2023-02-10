‘The Last of the Savages’ Adaptation Greenlit as APX Group Inks First-Option Deal With XIIIthirteen Co (EXCLUSIVE)

New York Times bestseller “The Last of the Savages” by Jay McInerney is set to be adapted into a film, Variety can exclusively reveal.

The project is the first to come out of APX Group’s brand-new first-option deal with XIIIthirteen Co, the production company set up by Daniel Michael Siyoum and Brandon Schinaman.

The three-year deal means APX Group, an American-European media fund, will have first dibs on financing three of the company’s projects. “The Last of the Savages” is the first of the trio to go into development, with Oscar nominated scribe Jay Cocks (“Gangs of New York”) set to helm the screenplay.

The novel is set in the 1960s, where protaganists Patrick Keane and Will Savage meet at prep school. “Over the next 30 years, they remain friends even as they pursue radically divergent destinies and harbor secrets that defy rebellion and conformity,” reads the logline. “It is a chronicle of a generation, as enacted by two men who represent all the passions and extremes of the class of 1969.”

CAA, which reps both Siyoum and Schinaman brokered the deal.

APX, which will use its proprietary blockchain structure to partially fund the project, is currently gearing up to merge with a publicly traded company on the NYSE later in the year. The blockchain structure, which utilizes APXCOIN currency, was built by Decentralized Pictures to support APX’s stable of studios and production facilities.

“We are committed to creating innovative stories that explore the human experience,” said Siyoum. “We believe in creating content that is both entertaining and meaningful and strive to bring stories to life that make an impact. Our mission is to create meaningful, thought-provoking stories that move people, and to strive to stay true to that mission with every project we take on.”

Andrew Capper, COO and head of North America operations at APX Group, added: “This first option deal is the first of many such contracts we expect to be signing in 2023 with artists in the spaces of narrative, documentary, sports, music, and events. We created the APX network to work with the evolving needs of the people who are driving culture forward.”