Amazon Studios Diversity Lead Among New Trustees at U.K. Drama School RADA

The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) has announced a host of new appointments, including seven trustees.

The new trustees include Miranda Wayland, head of U.K. and Europe creative EDI for Prime Video and Amazon Studios, Labour politician and member of the House of Lords Judith Blake, Oxford University Shakespeare professor Judith Buchanan, Coutts media finance exec Judith Chan, PZ Cussons finance exec Helen Selwood, former CFO Shona Spence and business consultant Caroline Spicer.

They join current RADA Council members Lolita Chakrabarti, Chipo Chung, Tim Clark, Paul Clay, Martin Donnelly, Buster Dover, Tanya Moodie, Maxine Peake, John Romeo, Tanya Rose, Tamar Thomas and chair Marcus Ryder.

RADA has also appointed Jo Wardle, director of management consultancy Frog, to its development board.

“We are incredibly honoured and pleased to welcome our new trustees,” said RADA Chair Marcus Ryder. “Covid-19 hit the entire arts sector across the U.K. incredibly hard, and changes to arts and education funding has forced everyone to look at their financial models again. I believe that our new trustees will not only be able to guide us through these changing times but enable us to shape RADA’s vision and strategy to ensure it excels creatively.”

The trustees and board appointments have been selected for their expertise in higher education, social policy, equality, diversity and inclusion and finance to support RADA’s strategic development and bring new skills and perspectives to its council.

RADA, which was founded almost 120 years ago, counts Cynthia Erivo, Tom Hiddleston, Jessie Buckley and Taron Egerton amongst its alumni.