U.K. Actors Union Equity to Hold London and Manchester Rallies in Support of SAG-AFTRA Strike

U.K. actors union Equity has planned rallies in London and Manchester to support the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The org revealed on Tuesday that it will hold a demonstration in London’s Leicester Square and Manchester’s Media City at 12 p.m. on Friday (July 21).

Speakers at the London rally will include Equity general secretary Paul W. Fleming, Equity president Lynda Rooke and MP John McDonnell. The events will also feature “speakers from the entertainment industry and trade union movement.”

“In our sister union’s fight we stand in unwavering solidarity, and we will not allow the U.K. to become a back door to undermine the strike,” said Equity in a statement.

In the wake of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Equity has been quick to emerge with guidance for its 50,000 members. The union made it abundantly clear that although it stands in solidarity with its U.S. counterpart, it’s not legally allowed to follow suit with strike action.

“If Equity encourages anyone to join the strike or not cross a picket line, Equity itself will be acting unlawfully and hence liable for damages or an injunction,” the union said last week.

The org explained that due to existing anti-trade union laws in the U.K., “SAG-AFTRA members currently working under an Equity U.K. collective bargaining agreement should continue to report to work.”

