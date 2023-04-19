Why Reaching Gen Z and Gen Alpha Is the Holy Grail for Entertainment Marketers

As marketing experts prepare for this year’s Variety Entertainment Marketing Summit presented by Deloitte, many are focused on discovering new ways to create authentic relationships with consumers. While contemporary culture evolves faster than ever and the tastes of Gen Z and Gen Alpha are continually shifting, finding new ways to reach audiences has never been more challenging.

“People are just consuming our messaging in a thousand different ways,” says Ellene V. Miles, senior VP, intersectional marketing, Sony Pictures Entertainment/Motion Picture Group. “So that sort of blanket one size fits all approach isn’t as viable. I think being authentic to these audiences and meeting them where they live and meeting them with messaging that really speaks to them is critical to success, critical to awareness, and critical to the whole theatrical proposition.”

Ian Trombetta, senior VP of social and influence marketing for the National Football League, has partnered with digital creators to help NFL players reach their fans across the social media landscape. This gives fans unprecedented access.

“We’ve activated over one hundred social creatives across the country to film and work with [the players] year-round, to create this great content that we feed through our channels,” says Trombetta. “Just starting with the diversity of our content, it looks vastly different than it did three, four or five years ago, and it really is tailored to each platform. The other thing that we’re doing now, more than ever, is working with this democratization of celebrity and fandom. It’s vast to look at because fans want that look into the lives of the players. It’s also daunting to think about, because literally anyone can go viral at any time.”

Catherine Halaby, head of entertainment, North America, at TikTok, is also constantly monitoring her platform to spot emerging trends and keep up with creators who are reshaping pop culture every hour on the hour. The key is giving a voice to creators that audiences see as real.

“You get next-level engagement when you let a creator express their voice on behalf of a title or studio,” says Halaby.

Generations who are coming into their own have a finely tuned sense of each platform. They are also true digital natives who make each channel their own.

“In marketing, we spend a lot of time getting to know Gen Z and Gen Alpha and we know they have high expectations for their experiences with our brands both in and out of games,” says David Tinson, CMO at Electronic Arts. “They’ve always known limitless content, which means any experience they have with us needs to grab them, hook them and meet them exactly where they are. If it doesn’t do that quickly and without friction, they will move on. They have fast and smart filters.”

Lately, some creators have been challenged by bumpy economics. Kim Larson, global head of YouTube Creators at YouTube, believes users can continue to find new ways to monetize their content in a difficult economy by coming at the issue in new ways.

“In addition to YouTube’s long-standing revenue opportunities through our Partner Programs, our creators are also leaning into YouTube’s 10 alternative monetization tools, taking advantage of new opportunities through Shorts and Shopping, and becoming the entrepreneurs and business moguls of today,” says Larson.

Creators and platforms are using data in more precise ways than ever to get feedback. Interpreting that data and finding ways to act on it has become fundamental to success.

“You get a much better sense now of how entertainment culture and brands intersect in the day-to-day life of the average consumer,” says Jay Tucker, executive director for the Center of Media, Entertainment and Sports at the UCLA Anderson School of Management. “Things get very interesting very quickly because the new entertainment experiences and platforms inform the way that brands reach consumers through entertainment experiences.”