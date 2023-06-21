Veteran Studio Exec Shawn Papazian to Lead Chicago’s The Fields Studios

Studio operator Shawn Papazian is set to lead the development and operation of The Fields Studios, Chicago’s newly minted studio and soundstage complex.

The announcement was made by real estate developer and The Fields Studios owner Knickpoint Ventures, which appointed Papazian as its newest partner to oversee all of its studio-related activities. The Fields Studios, launched last month, is set to start filming operations in the first quarter of 2024.

Papazian has been involved with the design, development, operations and management of motion picture and television studio facilities for over 25 years.

“Shawn’s vast credentials overseeing studio spaces along with his experience as producer make him a uniquely qualified and ideal partner for Knickpoint Ventures,” said Knickpoint Ventures founder and managing partner Zain Koita. “[He] is playing a vital role in the design and development of The Fields Studios in Chicago.”

Papazian is an Emmy-nominated producer who has had a multipicture producing deal with Warner Bros. and Raw Feed. In addition, he developed and produced feature films “Under the Bed” and “Under the Bed 2” with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions and Ted Field’s Radar Pictures, which were bought by A+E Studios.

“I was born and raised in the entertainment industry and bring a producer’s perspective to creating facilities that are specifically designed for a large-scale production to any smaller boutique project,” said Papazian. “As a partner, I will oversee all The Fields Studios entertainment activities to create a platform for diverse storytelling that also fuels economic growth.”

Prior to joining Knickpoint, Papazian co-developed and was president and COO of Crimson Studios Group. He also co-designed and created the business plan for Studio1 located in One Culver, currently the home base for Apple Content and other media tenants. In 2021, he was instrumental in bringing both Crimson Studios and Valencia Studios to an off-market deal to LPC West and GEM Realty Capital.

His previous experience includes stints at 20th Century Fox Television to run Ray Art Studios, Sunset Gower Studios, and the Culver Studios Lot owned by Lehman Brothers, which was eventually acquired by Hackman Capital Partners. While at Culver Studios, Papazian spearheaded and supervised the entitlements on the lot, which has now been developed into the Amazon Studios headquarters.