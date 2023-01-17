Emmy Award-Winning Director and Former Amazon Lead Luanne Dietz Joins Evolve Studio as VP of Branded Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Luanne Dietz, three-time Emmy award-winner and former Amazon content leader, has joined Evolve Studios as vice president of branded content. In the newly created role, Dietz will reach audiences through short and long-form films as well as brand partnerships and intentional brand campaigns.

At Amazon, Dietz was the head of content strategy for The Climate Pledge. She also worked at Starbucks as director and visual story master of its human-centric video storytelling. Dietz led video game and entertainment industry content teams at CNN as the first director hired for its brand studio Courageous.

The Emmy Award-winning and Cannes Lion recipient comes with over 15 years of experience producing and developing films as well as experiential and custom content. She has worked in several roles from camera operator to editor to executive producer and director.

“Luanne brings a unique perspective based on her experience working as both a film director and corporate executive,” remarked Joel Edwards, Evolve Studios president and executive producer. “Her ability to merge creative and strategy coupled with Evolve’s cinematic storytelling in multiple formats and genres, creates an unprecedented opportunity for our brand partners.”

Evolve Studios is an independent full-service production studio from Nashville, Tenn. that creates features films, documentaries, episodic series, trailers, branded storytelling, digital films, promos and experiential content. Evolve has received six Emmy wins and over 50 nominations and works to unite cultures through storytelling.

“Evolve’s approach to branded content is rooted in creative problem solving. We’re excited to team up with brands who aren’t afraid to dream big. We believe that each brand has a unique story, and it’s our job to find it.” said Dietz. “Joining Evolve feels like I’m back in college, sneaking off to the dark room with friends, only now, we have the experience, and our talent has been honed.”