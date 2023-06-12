Dominique Appleby and McKenzie Van Dorne Rice Join Fandomodo TV and Film Executive Team

Dominique Appleby and McKenzie Van Dorne Rice have joined the boutique content company Fandomodo as president of film and TV and VP of film and TV acquisitions.

“I’m so thrilled to add these powerhouse women who more than anything, share the same values and vision for what we are building at Fandomodo — content that can open hearts and minds, content that can change the world,” said Anthony Kaan, CEO of Fandomodo Films.

Appleby previously worked in a venture capital division of a Hollywood studio before becoming co-founder and president of Harmony Gold Finance. She is also an entreprenuer who has financed pharmaceutical ventures and oil and gas endeavors. She found her way in Hollywood with the help of her mother, the Egyptian-born Aida Takla O’Reilly, a former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“Dominique’s experience in finance and venture capital at both the major studio and independent levels, not to mention her own experience as a producer, will be invaluable to us,” Kaan said. “McKenzie brings an award-winning track record in film and television as well as a history advancing women, the LGBTQ, and people of color in the industry.”

Van Dorne Rice is the founder of the woman-owned Liquid Studios Entertainment Group, a Los Angeles management and production company. She has produced a number of films and TV shows, including the documentary “Finite Water.”

“I believe that I have a responsibility through film & television to spark conversations that inspire action and ignite change for the better,” said Van Dorne Rice. “Fandomodo’s values are reflected in its slate of groundbreaking film and television projects.”

Fandomodo was formed in 2017 as a film and TV content development, incubation and financing company.

(Pictured: Dominique Appleby and McKenzie Van Dorne Rice)