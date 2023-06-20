Invisible Contributors: A Call for Consistency and Reform in Hollywood Screen Credits (Guest Column)

With the Hollywood writers strike ongoing, there is much focus on fair pay. That fight is overshadowing another critical issue for the creative community: credit attribution. The recent uproar over the credit problems as HBO Max transition to Max highlighted the problem. But it only scratched the surface.

Having worked on several high-profile productions lately, I’ve observed a worrying trend: studios increasingly tightening their grip on the awarding of credits, even when the contributions made are unquestionably significant. In the expansive universe of film and television, numerous unseen professionals toil behind the scenes, their collaborative efforts helping to craft captivating stories that awe audiences. Yet, surprisingly, many of these pivotal contributors find their names missing from the closing credits. This glaring oversight begs the question: why is it so difficult to adequately credit everyone involved in a production?

Recently, an example of this credit discrepancy was evident in “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Reference Camera Operators, despite months of dedication, were not credited. Furthermore, key contributors were inadequately recognized, a blow to the morale of those striving to create on-screen magic. However, this isn’t an isolated issue. In just the past few months, I’ve heard of a myriad of instances of such credit discrepancies across various productions.

The industry’s longstanding selective hierarchy of credit acknowledgment excludes many contributors like interns, day-players, and contractors, a norm we’ve accepted – but one that warrants reevaluation. Traditional practices endure, as industry veterans point out, but they shouldn’t stifle progress. All roles, even those often overlooked, greatly influence the final product. It’s crucial we broaden the spotlight, updating our practices to capture everyone contributing to the enchanting web of storytelling.

Throughout history, the presentation of credits has shifted dramatically. From being given ample space during the golden age of television to the now rapid, often overlooked scroll on today’s streaming platforms, credits have been sidelined. While the general audience might overlook them, for industry insiders, credits carry substantial weight.

The argument that one should ensure credit in their contract oversimplifies the issue and overlooks the reality that not everyone holds the negotiating power. Even with contract provisions, enforcement can be tricky due to oversights or bureaucratic complexities. Relying on individual contract negotiations isn’t the solution. Instead, a shift in industry-wide attitude towards credits is crucial — moving towards inclusivity, acknowledgment and a true reflection of the collective effort that brings our favorite stories to life.

Some may argue that time and monetary constraints dictate this selective crediting process. But how significant are these factors, really? Including more names in the credits neither extends the running time substantially nor adds extra costs. This act, however, can bolster morale and foster an environment of respect.

Credits are more than names on a screen to the friends and family of industry professionals, they’re heartfelt symbols of journeys taken, and dreams pursued.

Imagine an industry where each contributor’s well-earned credit isn’t just a fleeting name on a screen but an acknowledgment of their role in the intricate weave of storytelling. This vision isn’t about on-screen duration, but about recognizing and appreciating every effort. It represents the dissolution of credit politics and the celebration of collective magic. Though this shift might seem small, it is a significant step towards a culture that truly values its people and their shared creation. Let’s work together to reflect the industry we want — one where every dream and dedication behind the magic is recognized and celebrated.

Kyle C. Olson is a filmmaker and producer whose recent credits include vfx work on HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” Apple TV+’s “Silo” and “Masters of the Air” and Warner Bros.’ upcoming “Barbie” summer movie. He is the director of the 2018 documentary “The Last Signal,” about the reunion of two Navy WWII veterans after 70 years.