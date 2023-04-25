Variety Wins Two 2023 Webby Awards

The winners of the 27th Webby Awards have been announced, with Variety taking home two trophies from the annual awards program that recognizes the best of the internet.
The magazine’s Variety Power of Women 2022 from Los Angeles won the Webby People’s Voice Award for events and livestreams in the General Video category, and Variety won the Webby for editorial writing in features and design section of the Websites and Mobile Sites category for co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh’s Oct. 26, 2022, cover story on Hugh Jackman. Variety had garnered four 2023 Webby Awards nominations.
Other 2023 Webby Awards winners include Lizzo, former President Barack Obama, Doja Cat, Blackpink, the cast of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” the cast of Marvel’s “Wakanda Forever,” Trixie Mattel, Hugh Jackman, Christina Aguilera, Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy Kimmel, Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Trevor Noah. Companies, brands and campaigns picking up Webbys this year include the Apple TV app, Adobe’s Frame.io, ESPN’s “30 for 30” podcast, Headspace, Discord, Nike’s Just A/Run, Etsy, Crooked Media’s “Pod Save America” and Spotify’s Wrapped.
This year’s Webby Special Achievement Awards include: Lifetime Achievement Award to Shigetaka Kurita, the inventor of the emoji; Breakout of the Year Award to OpenAI’s ChatGPT generative AI text tool; Artist of the Year to SZA; Podcast of The Year to “SmartLess” from Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett; Best Actress to Sharon Horgan for her Apple TV+ show “Bad Sisters.” Also receiving 2023 Webby Special Achievement Awards are Tracee Ellis Ross for “her ingenious use of the internet to share multidimensional stories of belonging, increase Black representation in the beauty industry, and serve as a constant, positive force” and Tobe Nwigwe for his “innovative use of the Internet to create art that is imaginative and poignant as seen in his album ‘moMINTS’ and his role as ‘Nick’ in the Netflix series Mo”; and Vitus “V” Spehar’s TikTok news channel Under the Desk News.
In addition, the 2023 Webbys will for the first time recognize the Webby Podcast Company of the Year — Amazon’s Audible, which won four Webbys for “The Big Lie,” “The Sandman: Act III” and “Finding Tamika,” in addition to 13 nominations. MTV Entertainment is the Webby Media Company of the Year, earning the most honors across all Webby categories, with 11 wins and seven nominations overall.
Hosted by comedian Roy Wood Jr. for the second year in a row, the Webby Awards ceremony will take place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Monday, May 15. Fans will be able to watch special coverage, including the hallmark five-word speeches from all the winners, on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.
KPMG provides vote tabulation consulting for the Webby Awards. The full list of this year’s winners is available at winners.webbyawards.com.
The Webby Awards are presented by International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS). The winners are selected by IADAS members, who include Questlove, Tan France, Natalie Guzman, Werner Vogels. Roxanne Gay, Quinta Brunson, Ziwe Fumudoh, Reshma Saujani, LeVar Burton, Takashi Murakami, Samantha Bee and Tracy Chou. The Webby People’s Voice Awards are based on fan voting.
Here are the 2023 Webby Awards winner highlights:
- Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4: People’s Voice Award for Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, Branded Entertainment (Video)
- “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” – “America’s Door Problem”: Comedy, General Video (Video)
- Recess Therapy’s “It’s Corn”: People’s Voice Award for Video Remixes/Mashups, General Video (Video)
- Trixie Mattel Transforms Into Dr. Manhattan: People’s Voice Award for Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, General Video (Video)
- Christina Aguilera – “Beautiful” (2022 Version): Music Video, General Video (Video)
- Discord: Community, General Websites and Mobile Sites, (Websites and Mobile Sites)
- Patagonia: Best Practices, Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites)
- Spotify’s 2022 Wrapped: Mobile Visual Design – Aesthetic, Mobile Specific Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites)
- Google Store: Mobile User Experience, Mobile Specific Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites)
- Variety.com Feature on Hugh Jackman: Writing (Editorial), Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites)
- Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez: Fashion & Beauty, General Social (Social)
- Doja Cat x Taco Bell: A “Contractual” Partnership: Influencer or Creator Endorsement, Features (Social)
- Gold Blooded: Golden State Warriors 2022 NBA Champions: Sports, General Social (Social)
- My BTS Story: Community Engagement, Features (Social)
- “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” – Womxn’s History Month – Animated Social Video: Arts & Entertainment, Social Video (Social)
- Etsy: Overall Social Presence – Brand, Features (Social)
- Disney’s TikTok account: Entertainment, General Social (Social)
- HBO Max’s “The House of the Dragon” – “Negroni Sbagliato”: Use of Video, Features (Social)
- #PinkVenomChallenge – YouTube Shorts x Blackpink: People’s Voice Award for Best Partnership or Collaboration, Features (Social)
- Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”: TV, Film & Entertainment, Social Content Series (Social)
- “Pod Save America” – “Obama’s Advice For Democrats”: Featured Guest, Individual Episodes (Podcasts)
- ESPN’s “30 for 30” podcast: Sports, General Series (Podcasts)
- Mozilla’s IRL: AI in Real Life: Technology, General Series (Podcasts)
- Audible’s “The Big Lie”: Scripted (Fiction), Limited-Series & Specials (Podcasts)
- Audible’s “Finding Tamika”: Documentary, General Series (Podcasts)
- Nike – Just A/Run: Augmented Reality, Individual (Advertising, Media & PR)
- EA Sports’ FIFA 23 x “Ted Lasso”: In-Game Integration, Individual (Advertising, Media & PR)
- Netflix “Stranger Things” Global Rift Takeover: Experience Marketing, Individual (Advertising, Media & PR)
- “The Coors Light” featuring Patrick Mahomes: Partnership or Collaboration, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
- Steak-umm Beef Sheets featuring Jimmy Kimmel: Digital Campaign, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
- Barilla’s “The Promise” featuring Roger Federer: Influencer Endorsements, PR Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
- Stray: User Experience, Features (Games) and Technical Achievement, Features (Games)
- Apple TV App: Streaming or OTT Service, App Features (Apps, dApps and Software)
- Adobe Camera to Cloud powered by Frame.io: Creative Production, Software Services & Platforms (Apps, dApps and Software)
- Headspace: User Interface, App Features (Apps, dApps and Software)
- Blokhaus’s Performance in Code: Tezos at Art Basel: Integrated Mobile Experience, App Features (Apps, dApps and Software)
- Burberry x Minecraft: Partnership or Collaboration, Metaverse & Immersive Features (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)
- Verizon Pepsi Halftime Ultra Pass: Audience Integration, Virtual Video Features (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)
- Nike’s Never Done Evolving featuring Serena Williams: Technical Achievement, Virtual Video Features (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)