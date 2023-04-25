Variety Wins Two 2023 Webby Awards

The winners of the 27th Webby Awards have been announced, with Variety taking home two trophies from the annual awards program that recognizes the best of the internet.

The magazine’s Variety Power of Women 2022 from Los Angeles won the Webby People’s Voice Award for events and livestreams in the General Video category, and Variety won the Webby for editorial writing in features and design section of the Websites and Mobile Sites category for co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh’s Oct. 26, 2022, cover story on Hugh Jackman. Variety had garnered four 2023 Webby Awards nominations.

Other 2023 Webby Awards winners include Lizzo, former President Barack Obama, Doja Cat, Blackpink, the cast of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” the cast of Marvel’s “Wakanda Forever,” Trixie Mattel, Hugh Jackman, Christina Aguilera, Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy Kimmel, Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Trevor Noah. Companies, brands and campaigns picking up Webbys this year include the Apple TV app, Adobe’s Frame.io, ESPN’s “30 for 30” podcast, Headspace, Discord, Nike’s Just A/Run, Etsy, Crooked Media’s “Pod Save America” and Spotify’s Wrapped.

This year’s Webby Special Achievement Awards include: Lifetime Achievement Award to Shigetaka Kurita, the inventor of the emoji; Breakout of the Year Award to OpenAI’s ChatGPT generative AI text tool; Artist of the Year to SZA; Podcast of The Year to “SmartLess” from Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett; Best Actress to Sharon Horgan for her Apple TV+ show “Bad Sisters.” Also receiving 2023 Webby Special Achievement Awards are Tracee Ellis Ross for “her ingenious use of the internet to share multidimensional stories of belonging, increase Black representation in the beauty industry, and serve as a constant, positive force” and Tobe Nwigwe for his “innovative use of the Internet to create art that is imaginative and poignant as seen in his album ‘moMINTS’ and his role as ‘Nick’ in the Netflix series Mo”; and Vitus “V” Spehar’s TikTok news channel Under the Desk News.

In addition, the 2023 Webbys will for the first time recognize the Webby Podcast Company of the Year — Amazon’s Audible, which won four Webbys for “The Big Lie,” “The Sandman: Act III” and “Finding Tamika,” in addition to 13 nominations. MTV Entertainment is the Webby Media Company of the Year, earning the most honors across all Webby categories, with 11 wins and seven nominations overall.

Hosted by comedian Roy Wood Jr. for the second year in a row, the Webby Awards ceremony will take place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Monday, May 15. Fans will be able to watch special coverage, including the hallmark five-word speeches from all the winners, on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

KPMG provides vote tabulation consulting for the Webby Awards. The full list of this year’s winners is available at winners.webbyawards.com.

The Webby Awards are presented by International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS). The winners are selected by IADAS members, who include Questlove, Tan France, Natalie Guzman, Werner Vogels. Roxanne Gay, Quinta Brunson, Ziwe Fumudoh, Reshma Saujani, LeVar Burton, Takashi Murakami, Samantha Bee and Tracy Chou. The Webby People’s Voice Awards are based on fan voting.

Here are the 2023 Webby Awards winner highlights: