How to Watch the 2023 SAG Awards Online

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards, celebrating TV and film’s top performers, will take place Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. It will stream on Netflix’s YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

The SAG Awards will hand out awards to actors across 13 categories in TV and film, voted on by SAG-AFTRA’s more than 122,000 members. Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” lead the nominations, with both films earning five nods, including the highest honor of best ensemble. Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon,” Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” and Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” round out the best ensemble category. “Ozark” led the TV field with four nods, with “Barry,” “Better Call Saul” and “Only Murders in the Building” each receiving three.

In the lead actress race, Cate Blanchett (Tár”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”), Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) face off, while Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”), Bill Nighy (“Living”) and Adam Sandler (“Hustle”) compete in lead actor. As a precursor to the Academy Awards, the SAG Awards winners will have a major boost to their Oscar chances.

Presenters at this year’s ceremony include Yeoh, Farrell, Blunt, Chastain, Don Cheadle, Caleb McLaughlin, Paul Mescal, Ashley Park, Antonia Gentry and Haley Lu Richardson.

Sally Field (“Forrest Gump,” “Steel Magnolias,” “Lincoln”) will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Andrew Garfield will present Field with the honor, having performed together in “The Amazing Spider-Man,” where Field played Aunt May. The actor has earned nine SAG nominations throughout her career and won one for outstanding performance in a drama series in 2009 for “Brothers & Sisters.”