Viola Davis EGOTs With Grammy Win for Best Audiobook

Viola Davis has achieved the rare and elite EGOT status after winning a Grammy Award for the audiobook of her memoir “Finding Me.”

She has become the 18th person to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award, joining actors and filmmakers such as Rita Moreno, Alan Menken, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Mike Nichols, Mel Brooks, Jennifer Hudson and Whoopi Goldberg.

Davis’ memoir takes readers through her illustrious career, benchmarked by defining moments such as when she was first cast for ABC’s “How to Get Away With Murder,” the show that catapulted her to another level of fame. Davis also details the racism and incidents she experienced growing up in Rhode Island and within Hollywood.

Davis has two Tony Awards for “King Hedley II” and the Broadway revival of “Fences,” a Primetime Emmy for “How to Get Away With Murder” and an Oscar for the 2016 film “Fences.” Her “How to Get Away With Murder” win made her the first actress of color to win an Emmy for lead actress in a drama. She also made history by becoming the first Black artist to “triple crown” by winning competing acting Oscar, Emmy and Tony awards.

As announced earlier this week, she will star in the HBO Max series “Waller” as the amoral, self-imposed superintendent of the DC universe, Amanda Waller. She originated the role in 2016’s “Suicide Squad.”

Her production company, JuVee Productions recently inked a first-look deal with Entertainment One. The company develops and produces independent film, television, theater, VR and digital content across all spaces of narrative entertainment.

