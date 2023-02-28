Sophia Bush, Indya Moore, Garcelle Beauvais to Attend EMILYs List’s Pre-Oscar Breakfast (EXCLUSIVE)

EMILYs List, the resource for women in politics, announced it will host its sixth annual breakfast and panel ahead of the 95th Academy Awards on March 7 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Sophia Bush (“Love, Victor”), Amber Riley (“Glee”), Indya Moore (“Pose”), Lisa Ann Walter (“Abbott Elementary”), Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell and California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Koulanakis will participate in the program’s panel discussion, with Garcelle Beauvais (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”) serving as moderator. Additional panelists will be announced ahead of the event.

In addition to the panel, “Community” actress and EMILYs List board member Yvette Nicole Brown will conduct a one-on-one with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

“EMILYs List was created to elect more women to office because we know that when women run and win, they change the world,” EMILYs List president Laphonza Butler said in statement. “Our annual Oscars event will highlight the ways in which women leaders in every industry, from politics to sports to Hollywood, are using their voices to make the world better for all of us. We look forward to hearing from some of the leaders we’ve been proud to help elect as well as leading women in Hollywood as we work together to change the world.”

Since 1985, EMILYs List has raised $850 million to help Democratic women win competitive elections and elect Democratic pro-choice women across the country, all in an effort to fight for women’s rights.

The event is hosted by the EMILYs List committee members Amber Tamblyn, Amy Landecker, Anjali Bhimani, Desiree Flores, Emmy Rossum, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Lisa Ann Walter, Lizzie Thompson, René Jones, Sara Benincasa, Tracy Brennan and WME.