Sony Future Filmmaker Awards Honor Up-and-Coming Creators at Inaugural Ceremony

Rising filmmakers were honored Wednesday night at the inaugural Sony Future Filmmaker Awards. The award show, created by Creo and Sony, celebrates creators and independent filmmakers across the globe. The filmmakers received a cash prize, a trip to Los Angeles and an industry immersion experience led by Sony Pictures execs.

Thirty filmmakers were honored across six categories, with six individuals winning the awards. Director Justin Chadwick chaired the panel that created the shortlist and chose the winners. Also serving on the jury was Nicole Brown, president of TriStar Pictures, Jeremy Barber, a partner at UTA for motion picture literary and talent, and Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger A. Deakins.

“I was so impressed by the breadth and diversity of the submissions from such an incredibly talented generation of new filmmakers,” Brown said. “The amount of passion and creativity was astounding and made the task of narrowing it down no small feat! I’m looking forward to seeing where all their careers take them as they all have so much potential to go the distance in their careers.”

The ceremony took place at the Sony Pictures Studio lot in the Cary Grant Theater in Culver City, Calif. Denny Directo, a correspondent at Entertainment Tonight, hosted the show.

See the full list of winners below.

Filmmaker – Fiction

Dan Thorburn (UK), “Salt Water Town”

Filmmaker – Nonfiction

Daniela Lucato (Italy), “The Things You Don’t Know About Me, Mom”

Filmmaker – Environment

Pedro Furtado (Brazil), “The Good Dolphins”

Student Filmmaker – Fiction

Mateo Salas (Colombia, Universidad de Antioquia, Colombia), “The Sun of the River”

Student Filmmaker – Nonfiction

Seonghoon Eric Park (Republic of Korea, Boston University, USA), “In Cod We Trust”

Future Format

Pan Tianhong (China Mainland), “Homework for Winter Vacation”