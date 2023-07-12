‘Succession’ Leads Emmy Nominations With 27, ‘Last of Us’ Follows With 24

The nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards are out and HBO is once again dominating. The premium cabler’s shows “Succession,” “The Last of Us,” and “The White Lotus” represent the three most-nominated shows of the year.

“Succession” came out on top with 27 total nominations, including a record-setting three nominations in the best actor in a drama category. “The Last of Us” was second with 24 total nominations, including best drama series and best actor and actress nods for Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Season 2 of “The White Lotus” was third with 23 nominations, which includes five nominations in the best supporting actress in a drama category.

The final (?) season of “Ted Lasso” came in fourth with 21 nominations, while the final season of Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” nabbed 14. Season 1 of the hit FX/Hulu series “The Bear” broke into the race with 13 nominations, while the Netflix series “Beef” and “Dahmer” nabbed the same number.

Netflix also picked up 12 nominations for the hit series “Wednesday,” including best comedy series and best actress in a comedy for star Jenna Ortega.

Other shows with at least five nominations include the final season of “Barry” (11 nominations), “Only Murders in the Building” (11 nominations), the final season of “Better Call Saul” (7 nominations), and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (5 nominations).

Shows with 5 or more Emmy Nominations

Succession– 27

The Last Of Us–24

The White Lotus–23

Ted Lasso–21

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel–14

The Bear–13

BEEF–13

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story–13

Wednesday–12

Barry–11

Only Murders In The Building–11

Daisy Jones And The Six–9

The Mandalorian–9

Saturday Night Live–9

Abbott Elementary–8

Andor–8

House Of The Dragon–8

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story–8

Better Call Saul–7

Fleishman Is In Trouble–7

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities–7

RuPaul’s Drag Race–7

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie–7

The Crown– 6

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power– 6

100 Foot Wave–6

Prey–6

Queer Eye–6

Stranger Things–6

Welcome To Wrexham–6

The Amazing Race–5

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna–5

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love–5

Moonage Daydream–5

Obi-Wan Kenobi–5

Top Chef–5

Welcome To Chippendales–5