Comedian Roy Wood Jr. Set to Host African American Film Critics Association Awards

The African American Film Critics Association has set producer and comedian Roy Wood Jr. to host its 14th annual AAFCA Awards, set for March 1 at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills.

Wood’s credits include “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” “Sullivan and Son” and “The Neutral Ground,” as well as his upcoming mini-series “The Pendulum Project.” The Emmy-nominated producer is also featured in “Better Call Saul,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Last O.G.” Variety included Wood as one of its 10 Comics to Watch in 2016.

“AAFCA is excited to have the multi-talented Roy Wood Jr. host the 14th edition of the AAFCA Awards,” AAFCA president and CEO Gil Robertson said in a statement. “Roy is one of the most electrifying comedic voices in our business. He’s funny, insightful and irreverent and we’re looking forward to a fabulous evening of fun and celebration.”

AAFCA’s appointment of the comedian follows the announcement that Wood has also been tapped to host the White House Correspondents Assn. dinner in April.

“I’m honored to host the AAFCA Awards where we can come together and celebrate the incredible films and performances that have inspired and uplifted our community,” Wood said.

Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King” is the honoree for best picture and best director at the event, which celebrates the achievements of Black artists in film. Jeremy Pope will receive best actor for “The Inspection” and Danielle Deadwyler will be honored with best actress for “Till.” Brian Tyree Henry will take home best supporting actor for “Causeway” and Angela Bassett best supporting actress for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”