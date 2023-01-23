Roger Deakins Set for Career Honors at American Cinematheque’s Tribute to the Crafts

Roger Deakins, a celebrated cinematographer known for his work with the Coen brothers, Martin Scorsese and more, will receive a career achievement award at the American Cinematheque’s second annual Tribute to the Crafts.

Deakins has garnered 15 Oscar nominations and two wins during his long career. Most recently, the director of photography received nominations from BAFTA and the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) for Sam Mendes’ latest film “Empire of Light.” Deakins has also collaborated with such filmmakers as John Sayles, Denis Villeneuve and Agnieszka Holland over the years.

American Cinematheque’s invitation-only Tribute to the Crafts is set for Feb. 9 at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica. The event is co-hosted by American Cinematheque Board members, producer Paula Wagner and Franklin Leonard, producer and founder-CEO of The Black List.

On Feb. 8, American Cinematheque will also host a double feature retrospective of the Deakins-lensed films “Fargo” (1996) and “The Man Who Wasn’t There” (2001) at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica. Deakins will take part in a Q&A and sign copies of “Byways,” his first photo book showcasing his private collection of portrait and landscape photographs.

Other Tribute to the Craft honorees include John Buchan and Jason Knight of “Women Talking” for casting, Paul Rogers of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” for editing and Alexandre Desplat of “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” for his score.

The American Cinematheque is a member-supported non-profit cultural arts organization created in 1984, focused on creating an engaged film community with immersive film curation, conversation and presentation. The American Cinematheque provides film programming, screenings, panels and special events.