Rhea Seehorn Keeps Emmys Supporting Actress Drama Submission Alongside Carol Burnett for ‘Better Call Saul’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The TV Academy better call Rhea when Emmy nominations are announced.

The acclaimed actress has chosen to submit in the supporting drama actress category for the second half of the final season of “Better Call Saul,” Variety has learned exclusively. The actress joins her co-star, Carol Burnett, who will also vie for a nomination in the same category.

Read: Variety’s Awards Circuit for the latest Emmy predictions in all categories.

Despite the AMC “Breaking Bad” spin-off series airing last summer, it’s eligible for this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, where it hopes to finally take home statuettes after being shut out for each of its six seasons.

Last year, Seehorn finally picked up her first nomination for playing Kim Wexler, Saul Goodman’s confidante and wife. Variety reported Seehorn’s team was mulling over a decision on whether to seek lead actress consideration over the past few weeks. Her veteran and six-time Emmy-winning co-star Burnett has to submit in supporting, but appeared in over 50% of the season’s episodes.

In addition to Seehorn and Burnett, AMC will also submit in the following categories — drama series, lead drama actor (Bob Odenkirk), supporting drama actor (Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Pat Healy), guest drama actor (Bryan Cranston, Tony Dalton, Mark Margolis, Michael McKean, Aaron Paul), guest drama actress (Betsy Brandt), directing (Michael Morris, 609, Michelle MacLaren, 610, Thomas Schnauz, 611, Peter Gould, 613) and writing (Gordon Smith, 608, Ann Cherkis, 609, Alison Tatlock, 610, Thomas Schnauz, 611, Peter Gould, 613).

Emmy submissions are due May 9 and category confirmations have been pouring in, from the actors of “Succession” and Jennifer Coolidge’s turn in “The White Lotus,” who will compete against Seehorn and Burnett.

Emmy voting begins on June 15.