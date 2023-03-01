Gender-Balanced Hiring in Film Plateaued in 2022, per New Report From ReFrame

A new report from ReFrame shows that gender-balanced hiring for women in film plateaued in 2022.

“Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “The Woman King,” “Women Talking” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” are among the films that earned ReFrame‘s “stamp” of a gender-balanced production. Only 29 of the 100 most popular films of last year meet ReFrame’s stamp criteria, which require that at least 50% of key roles on a film set be filled by women or nonbinary/gender non-conforming people. Key roles include writer, director, producer, lead, co-leads and department heads (cinematographer, production designer, casting director, costume designer, editor, composer, music supervisor, VFX supervisor). Additional points are awarded to productions that hire women of color in key positions, and to those with overall gender parity in their crews.

Compared with 2021 results, no increase was shown in the number of women directors hired across the top 100 feature films (14% in both 2022 and 2021). There was a decrease in the number of women of color hired as directors (2% in 2022 versus 4% in 2021).

Further findings show there was no significant increase in the number of women writers hired across the top 100 feature films (32% in 2022 versus 31% in 2021), and a decrease in the number of women of color hired as writers (2% in 2022 versus 9% in 2021). No nonbinary or gender non-conforming people were hired as writers or directors across the top 100 feature films (0% in 2022 and 2021), and there was no increase in the number of Academy Award nominees for best picture that qualify for the stamp (30% in 2022 and 2021).

“We celebrate these new ReFrame stamp recipients, the filmmaking teams who demonstrated a commitment to equitable hiring and the successes of these films, which serve as a reminder that feature films can be critically well-received, beloved by audiences and created with a commitment to inclusion,” said Andria Wilson Mirza, director of ReFrame. “Our frustration lies with the stagnancy of these numbers. No more than 29% of the top 100 films in any given year since ReFrame and IMDbPro began tracking this data in 2017 have earned the stamp, meaning that the majority of popular titles did not meet baseline criteria for gender-balanced hiring.”

View all the stamp recipients at ReFrame’s website.