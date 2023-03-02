Ariana DeBose, Michael B. Jordan and Janelle Monáe Among Oscar Presenters

Ariana DeBose, Michael B. Jordan and Janelle Monáe are among the list of celebrities presenting at the 95th Oscars.

In addition to DeBose, Jordan and Monáe, the Academy also announced that Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña and Donnie Yen will also present at the award ceremony.

DeBose takes the Oscar stage following her viral rap at February’s BAFTA ceremony, which shouted out female nominees including Angela Bassett and Viola Davis. DeBose won the supporting actress Oscar in 2022 for “West Side Story,” marking her first Academy Award nomination.

Michael B. Jordan’s announcement as an Oscar presenter comes after his Hollywood Walk of Fame induction on Wednesday and ahead of the “Creed III” premiere on Friday, in which he stars and is making his directorial debut.

Musician and actor Janelle Monáe starred in the Oscar-nominated film “Glass Onion” in 2022 and also appeared in 2016’s Oscar-winning film “Moonlight” and Oscar-nominated movie “Hidden Figures.”

Oscar showrunners and executive producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner made the announcement along with executive producer Molly McNearney.

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” leads the nominations this year with 11, followed by “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” at nine. Rounding out the best picture category are “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Triangle of Sadness” and “Women Talking.”

The Academy Awards will take place March 12 at the Dolby Theater. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the ceremony, which can be watched live on ABC and in over 200 territories worldwide.