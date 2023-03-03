Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Graham, Lilly Singh to Host ABC’s ‘Countdown to the Oscars’ Pre-Show

ABC has announced Ashley Graham, Vanessa Hudgens, Lilly Singh will host the upcoming “Countdown to the Oscars,” pre-show, airing ahead of the ceremony on March 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on ABC. Leading into the pre-show will be ABC News’ live coverage during the “On The Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95,” hosted by Linsey Davis and Whit Johnson and featuring Variety‘s own Elizabeth Wagmeister and Clayton Davis.

Hudgens returns for her second consecutive year co-hosting the pre-show, while Graham and Singh join for the first time.

In addition to Hudgens, Graham and Singh, the pre-show will include backstage coverage from content creator Reece Feldman. Alongside Feldman, TV personality Rocsi Diaz will also provide an insider perspective, as the correspondent for the Academy’s member viewing party in NYC.

David Chamberlin, Michael Antinoro, Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner serve as the “Countdown to the Oscars’” executive producers.

The red carpet special will feature special appearances from the Oscar nominees, and air at 10 a.m. PT. Davis and Johnson will also be joined by ABC’s Chris Connelly, ESPN’s Kelley Carte, celebrity stylist Joe Zee.

“On The Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95” is produced by Catherine McKenzie and John Green.

The pre-shows will be followed by the 95th Academy Awards ceremony on March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars, where Daniels’ “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads with 11 nominations. The Michelle Yeoh-starring multiverse film will face off against “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Tár” and more in the race for best picture.