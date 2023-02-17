Nina Yang Bongiovi, ‘Fruitvale Station,’ ‘Passing’ Producer, Set to Receive Variety’s Creative Impact Award

Variety is set to honor “Fruitvale Station” producer and Significant Productions co-founder Nina Yang Bongiovi with its Creative Impact in Producing Award at the Sun Valley Film Festival in Idaho in recognition of her many achievements.

At 10 a.m. March 31, she will participate in a Coffee Talk, which is the crown jewel of the festival, and a moderated conversation to discuss her career. The event is open to the public. The festival will also celebrate Variety’s 10 Producers to Watch event; they will be announced on March 15.

“Nina Yang Bongiovi is a compelling storyteller with an impressive filmography, and we are excited to celebrate her career achievement at the Sun Valley Film Festival,” said Steven Gaydos, Variety EVP global content and executive editor.

Working under the banner of Significant Productions with producing partner Forest Whitaker, Bongiovi’s credits include “Dope,” “Songs My Brothers Taught Me,” “Roxanne Roxanne” and “Passing.” “Fruitvale Station” was “Black Panther” writer-director Ryan Coogler’s first feature film.

“We are so thrilled to welcome Variety’s Creative Impact Award recipient, Nina Yang Bongiovi. She is an outstanding producer and we look forward to celebrating her achievements, along with Variety’s 10 Producers to Watch,” said Teddy Grennan, founder and executive director of the Sun Valley Film Festival.

Bongiovi serves as a board member of the Oscar Grant Foundation, Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment and the Producers Guild of America in addition to taking part in the producers branch of the executive committee of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences. Bongiovi is also a Television Academy voting member.

Her accolades include a 2022 BAFTA nomination for British film for “Passing,” as well as Film Independent Spirit Awards wins for first feature for “Sorry to Bother You” (2018) and “Fruitvale Station” (2013), in addition to a nomination for “Songs My Brothers Taught Me” (2015). She has also received nominations for the Gotham Awards, NAACP Image and Black Reel Awards.

Bongiovi serves as associate chair for USC’s School of Cinematic Arts Peter Stark Producing Program after having earned a graduate degree in entertainment management from USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

The Sun Valley Film Festival will take place from March 29 through April 2.