SAG Awards Move to Netflix: Will Stream on YouTube This Year, Live on Netflix in 2024

Tudum! The SAG Awards are coming to Netflix.

Ahead of the SAG nominations announcement, this year’s 29th ceremony will be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel. Furthermore, thanks to a new multi-year partnership, the SAG Awards will stream live globally on the platform starting in 2024.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix, and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show,” said SAG-AFTRA national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. “As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe.”

Added Bela Bajaria, Netflix head of global TV: “The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors. As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come.”

The nominations will be announced later this morning at 7 a.m. PT by Ashley Park (“Emily in Paris”) and Haley Lu Richardson (“The White Lotus”) via the SAG Awards’ Instagram Live. The stunt ensemble categories will be unveiled by SAG Awards Committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin, with an introduction by Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA president.

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will honor the outstanding achievements of individual actors and ensembles, will broadcast on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

