Emmys: ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Sets Craft Episodes and Submits ‘Your Personal Trash Man Can’ for Original Music and Lyrics (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has submitted “Your Personal Trash Man Can” in the outstanding original music and lyrics category for Emmys consideration.

Written by Curtis Moore and songwriting partner Thomas Mizer, the song features in “Susan,” Episode 4 of the Amazon Prime series’ fifth and final season. One of the most music-filled episodes of the show, “Susan” follows Susie (Alex Borstein) and Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) as they help a garbage man who calls in sick.

The episode was also submitted for production design for a narrative period or fantasy program (one hour or more) by Bill Groom, production designer; Neil Prince, supervising art director and Ellen Christiansen, set decorator.

The costume team (Donna Zakowska, costume designer; Katie Hartsoe, first assistant costume designer; Ben Philipp, assistant costume designer; Amanda Seymour, assistant costume designer; Claire Aquila, costume supervisor; Marie Seifts, costume supervisor) also submitted the episode in the period costume category.

Meanwhile, the show’s cinematographers, Alex Nepomniaschy and M. David Mullen, will be vying for Emmy consideration in the cinematography for a single-camera series (one hour) category, with Nepomniaschy submitting Episode 508: “The Princess and the Plea” and Mullen submitting Episode 509: “Four Minutes.”

In addition, actor Luke Kirby — who plays Lenny Bruce, an old friend of Midge — will be submitted in the guest actor category.

To date, the show has accumulated a total of 66 Emmy nominations and has landed 20 wins, including for comedy series, writing, directing, lead actress (for Brosnahan), supporting actress (for Borstein, twice), supporting actor (Tony Shalhoub) and guest actor (Kirby).

Emmy voting begins on June 15.