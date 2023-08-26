Location Managers Guild International Awards Honor ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ and Steven Spielberg Virtually Accepts Eva Monley Award

“The Last of Us,” “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “John Wick: Chapter 4” were among the winners at the 10th annual Location Managers Guild International (LGMI) Awards which took place on Aug. 26 at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

The awards honored the accomplishments of location managers and scouts who work to find the perfect settings for film and television. Special tribute awards were also given out, with Steven Spielberg virtually accepting the Eva Monley Award. The event was also a celebration of the organization’s 20th anniversary.

Feature films were recognized at the event for their impressive real-life settings. The “John Wick: Chapter 4” crew, including Simon Daniel, Pascal Ricoult, Antonin Depardieu, Ghaith Al-kurdi, Daisei Susami and Morgan Roche, were awarded with Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Feature Film. The action film was shot around the world in Berlin, Paris, New York City, Japan and Jordan.

Petr Růčka, Marek Řídel, and Jan Ondrovčák were honored with Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Feature Film for their work on the World War I period drama “All Quiet On the Western Front.” They filmed in the Czech Republic and Germany.

For Outstanding Locations in a Period Television Series, the team behind “1923” took home the award. D. Zachary Heine, Johan Van Der Walt, Joseph Formosa Randon, James Crowley, and Eduard Klarenbeek are responsible for the show’s sweeping Montana vistas. The series also took viewers to other parts of the world as they filmed in South Africa, Malta and Kenya.

HBO’s hit series “The Last of Us” won multiple awards for the work that went into finding Canadian regions that suited the show’s post-apocalyptic setting. Jason Nolan and Mohammad Qazzaz won the award for Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series, and the Alberta Film Commissions and Calgary Economic Development won Outstanding Film Commission.

HBO took home another prize when “The White Lotus” was honored with Outstanding Locations in a TV Serial Program, Anthology, MOW or Limited series. Season 2 of the series was known for taking place in gorgeous Sicilian locales.

Jón Ólafur Lindsay won the award for Outstanding Locations in a Commercial for his work on Icelandair Stopover “Easy to Stop, Hard to Leave,” which was shot in Iceland.

Industry titan Steven Spielberg virtually accepted the Eva Monley Award, which is “given to an individual who has made an extraordinary contribution to the art and craft of filmmaking through their commitment to the use of real locations.” Production designer Rick Carter, who worked on “Jurassic Park,” “Lincoln,” and “The Fabelmans” with the iconic director, presented him with the award.

Cheryl Hines and Steve Weber presented the Creative Coalition with the Humanitarian Award “for its dedication to utilizing Arts and Entertainment to promote social change.”

Academy Award-winning director Taylor Hackford presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to longtime location manager Dow Griffith, who has worked on “Bourne Legacy,” “Contagion” and “Jumanji.”

Location managers JJ Levine and Diane Friedman presented location scout and LGMI founding member Beth Tate with this year’s Trailblazer Award. Tate has worked on “Twilight” and “Beverly Hills 90210.”

The awards ceremony this year was produced by Erick Weiss, Honeysweet Creative and Ingledodd Media.